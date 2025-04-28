Nakasule: A triumph for a non-quitter

Rahma Kalungi Nakasule has always been a reference point for her teammates.

Usually in her age group, right from when she started out to date, everyone wants to either swim like her, or beat her, or is actually scared to come up against her. That is how talented she is.

Yet for different reasons, she has not represented the country outside its borders since the Africa Aquatics Zone IV Championships in 2019 – bar for a few school competitions. And she last took part in a national team engagement in 2021 when Uganda hosted the Africa Aquatics Zone III Championships in Kampala.

In a tone that depicts shyness and humility, Nakasule, who returned to the national team ahead of the Africa Aquatics Junior Championships in Cairo, Egypt this week says she had “to put in more hard work” to be selected to the national team.

Her coach, both for this national assignment and at Aquatic Academy (club level), Latif Kajumbi says it is a combination of technical and financial factors. The unwritten rule of selection in the past was always that parents had to chip in especially for the regional competitions.

“First her father believes that if she has put in the hard work and is selected, she should be fully funded too,” Kajumbi, who is also a member of the Uganda Aquatics technical committee led by coach Tonnie Kasujja – the body’s vice president (technical).

“But also, the opportunities for events are limited by numbers and budgets. We consider World Aquatics points for selection and sometimes you could be fast but if you miss a few competitions like the case is for our club, which does not take part in the National League, you will be at a disadvantage.

“Actually her selection this time puts our club on the spot to reconsider the decision not to participate in the League. We have other swimmers like Akram (Lubega), who is on form but was ranked 8th in selection,” Kajumbi explains.

Praying for more

Nakasule, 16 now, started swimming at the age of 4 and started competing at the age of 7 with Shark Teens before joining Aquatic Academy in 2017.

“I did not like water in the beginning but I adapted thanks to my parents and coaches that supported me throughout. I have learnt to love the sport and relish the competition.

“Competition is the best thing an athlete will ever get, without it you lack the motivation to go hard,” Nakasule says.

Now she must go harder than before. She would have preferred to qualify for butterfly events but Tara Kisawuzi is huge competition for those so Nakasule will do backstroke events even in the relays.

“I am very happy and honored to be selected. I pray that this is not my last. I have to be all in and mentally prepared for the races,” she says.

Kajumbi says his swimmer must be a bit scared for her continental debut but she will pull through.