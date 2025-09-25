Nakazibwe happy with strides

Condoleezza Thembo Nakazibwe makes her debut at the World Para Swimming Championships today in Singapore.

The para swimming community is so small that it is hard to avoid some comparisons. But Nakazibwe, who will compete in the S9 class' 50m freestyle, should be allowed to forge her own path despite the similarities between her and Paralympian Husnah Kukundakwe.

Both athletes are physically impaired with Kukundakwe born without the lower part of her right arm while Nakazibwe had the lower part of her left arm amputated after an accident. That story is told in detail in the Sunday Monitor of November 17, 2024 (https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/sports/other-sport/unbreakable-bond-condoleezza-thembo-swimming-for-family-4826690).

Like Kukundakwe at Singapore 2019, Nakazibwe made her first appearance at the world stage at the age of 12 at the World Para Swimming Series in Indianapolis, USA in April.

Nakazibwe made the finals in the 50m free and 100 m butterfly. First she clocked an impressive 34.72 in the 50m free then touched the wall at 35.53 in the final.

The 100m butterfly preliminaries time was 1:36.76 then she improved it to 1:35.81 in the finals. She also clocked 1:20.85 in the 100m freestyle and could have 1:47.22 recorded in the 100m breaststroke if she had not been disqualified.

"I did not perform as well as I expected in USA but I still think the performance was okay for my first experience," Nakazibwe said during one of her last training sessions at Waves Fitness Harbor in Ntinda ahead of travelling to Singapore.

Chasing big goals

She is now "excited and happy" to compete at the World Championships. Nakazibwe travelled to Singapore last week on Thursday and has used the week to acclimatise and "train".

"Honestly, I do feel the pressure because it's my first time. But I will do my best and I hope to cut my time," Nakazibwe said ahead of her lone race.

She is not short of expectations but the support from the entire team, which includes Kukundakwe, their mothers, and their coach at Gators Swim Club Muzafaru Muwanguzi should also see her through.

"Beyond the competition, I expect to communicate with other people, make friends, and meet bigger Paralympians. I believe the connections make us who we are.

"But overall, I am swimming to motivate others (children with disability) to join and make Team Uganda better. I also want to get a chance to compete at the Paralympics," Nakazibwe says.

She wants to make it to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and believes "as things are going, we are getting somewhere."

"I have really improved. If I look at where I have come from, it has been a long process. If I can keep improving at this pace, we are headed somewhere," Nakazibwe added.

"I fell in love with swimming because of my brother. But even after the accident, I wanted to keep swimming and did not care how other people saw me.

"It was not easy to readjust to swimming with one hand and getting my kick better. But I cannot also say it has been very rough even though it has been complicated in terms of domestic competitions. I am supposed to show improvement against swimmers who have an advantage (able bodied). I just do my best and focus on myself.

"I believe the progress has been down to my positive attitude. I just wanted to be in the water," she shared.

Earned it

With the passion and goals well established, Nakazibwe's family has poured into her dreams wholesomely.

"My mother has done everything possible including registering me for every possible gala. My dad (Nyombi Thembo, executive director Uganda Communications Commission) is extremely busy but he does his best and my brother (swimmer Schwarzkopf Thembo Katende) keeps inspiring and taking me to the pool."

Kukundakwe has told Nakazibwe that the Worlds are not simple but she should "train for the worst and expect the worst."

While Nakazibwe must bide her time, she has intimated to Kukundakwe about her dream to compete in the butterfly events at the top level.

"I hope next time she will compete in her best race. But I have been telling Condoleezza to do her best, improve her time, and grow as much as she can as she has a long career ahead of her.

"She needs to be proud of her efforts and remember that her training has got her this far," Kukundakwe said.

Coach Muwanguzi hopes the youngster's rise will not create quick pressure for short term results.

At a glance

Name: Condoleezza Thembo Nakazibwe

Date of birth: August 28, 2012

Sport: Para swimming

Club: Gators