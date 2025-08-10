Nakimuli in Singaporean 'homecoming'

As Catherine Nakimuli readies to compete at the ongoing World Aquatics Masters Swimming Championships, a return to Singapore feels like a homecoming.

Nakimuli's story is one that can barely be told without a trip down memory lane. She learnt how to swim as a toddler with her father teaching her in the lake.

"He was a present man in my life and ensured we went to different pools every weekend and ended them watching the Ndere Troupes at Nile Hotel (present day Kampala Serena)," Nakimuli recalls.

She also frequented Lina Daycare's swimming pool in Mengo. And when she was a pupil at Bright Day and Boarding Primary School in Kazo, the school ensured to reward them for their discipline with swimming lessons at any available pool - be it at Makerere University or Trends in Kawempe, and in Kiwatule.

However, when she joined Ndejje SS for secondary school, there was no pool and she had to settle for basketball which she continued with during her Senior Six vacation, playing for club side KCCA in the 2012-2013 season and later representing Makerere University Sparks - including in the inaugural Zuku League season.

"After university, I had nothing to do, so I resumed swimming at Olympia Hostel.

"My uncle Griffin Lumu, who is in the UK, always paid my swimming fees. Sir Apollo Schools were also swimming at Olympia and Jaja Coach (Collins Wasswa Matovu) spotted me and interested me in coaching. He then took me to his swim club Malta to help out with the young swimmers," Nakimuli recounts.

Taking it serious

It is from here that she started applying for all kinds of jobs. One such application was to AquaDucks - a swimming academy in Singapore.

"They scheduled an interview on Skype and said they liked my profile and that they would get back to me, but they did not. My sister told me to write back to them and ask why they were not getting back to me," Nakimuli shares. The answer was not straightforward but an opportunity to visit Singapore as a trainee came.

She recently got in touch with the chief executive officer of the club Koen Verhoef, who told her that the Singaporean government had issues with a graduate of Community Psychology asking to work as a swim teacher.

"But he said they called me, nevertheless, for their water safety programmed dubbed 'keep an eye on your child' because of my character and not papers," Nakimuli, who went on to learn about water safety in relation to learn to swim for over a week in Singapore, says.

When she returned home, she registered a company Hydrosafe to equip communities with essential water safety skills and lifesaving techniques.

She has since grown herself by getting certified by the; Swimming Teachers Association (STA-UK Level 1) and American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA Level 1 & 2). She also has a bronze medallion certificate from the Royal Lifesaving Society. She has a Lifeguard Instructor Cetificate plus various first aid and lifesaving certifications to accompany her competitive swimming achievements in the pool including medals at the Africa Zone III Championships in Rwanda (2023) - which earned her a training sponsorship at Waves Fitness Harbour - and Burundi (2024), plus the Kenya Masters Swimming Championships in 2024.

She holds clinics for both children and adults offering learn-to-swim programmes, aqua aerobics sessions, water safety and drowning prevention training, lifesaving, first aid, and CPR education, among others. She also offers psychological support helping swimmers overcome fears and build resilience using therapeutic approaches like Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT).

Nakimuli has dealt with reputable companies like Sun Maker Oil and Gas Training Institute offering water safety training and worked as an expert for Safe Wave Limited.

She has coached at Malta and Gators swim clubs plus schools like The North Green School, Galaxy International, Sir Apollo Schools, Pine International School, Shoma Christian School, Mum’s Den Montessori, Play Date Pre-school, Meadows International School, Kiwatule Parents School, and Aion International School.

The goals

"I am trying not to just preach the gospel of swimming but practice it too. I started swimming seriously in 2018 when I returned from Singapore and I have only competed competitively as a masters' swimmer.

"So, I want to show people out there that you can start late and reach the top," Nakimuli says sharing her aims for swimming at the Worlds - a feat she has achieved by fundraising through friends and family for months for both the trip and her training.

"Singapore is also home and I can say the gala is positioned in the right place at the right time. I am looking forward to meeting my old friends, coaches, and to also get more knowledge about the changing trends in water safety since 2018," she adds.

"I am privileged to be the first Ugandan female masters swimmer to compete at the World Championships. It was my sole goal of the year to go to the Worlds and I have been preparing in the gym and pool since I returned from Burundi in December 2024.

"There is definitely a bit of pressure, especially from people who think I am going to medal there. My body feels ready because I have also had advice from my coaching colleagues like Tonnie (Kasujja), Peter (Mugisha), and Joachim (Sserwada), but there is also a bit of anxiety from thoughts on what to expect and the inner demands I put on myself," adds Nakimuli, who will compete in the 50m freestyle on August 11 then the 50m backstroke and breaststroke on August 13.

Nakimuli at a glance

Name: Catherine Nakimuli

Sports code: Masters swimming

Club: Formidables

Age group: 30-34 Women

Major events: 2025 World Aquatics Masters in Singapore, Africa Aquatics Zone III Championships (Rwanda 2023 and Burundi 2024)

Singapore races: 50m free (August 11), 50. back and 50m breast (August 13)

Profession: Swim coach, water safety expert, drowning prevention advocate, psychologist