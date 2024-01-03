Nakisozi happy with World Rowing role

Rowing coach Batenga Nakisozi has welcomed her appointment to the World Rowing Commission in charge of indoor rowing.

The commission is charged with launching an e-sport element to rowing, among other things, with the indoor code seen as a major option for this development.

In June 2022, Nakisozi led rowers from her club Maroons Aqua to participate in the World Indoor Rowing Championships that were done virtually after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rowers had to take part from places of their convenience – in this case Luzira Prisons for the Ugandan athletes – then share results to an online system.

The entire team of seven would have required Shs44m to make it to the initial venue in Germany but the virtual option saw them spend just Shs2m – over Shs3m less than what each rower would have required to make the trip.

“So when we had a meeting with the world body, we shared these experiences and asked to have hybrid indoor rowing competitions, where those that can afford can go to the venue while the rest who cannot, can compete virtually,” Batenga shared.

Timely appointment

During the opening ceremony of their 141st session in October in Mumbai, India, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach (IOC) announced they were exploring plans for the creation of Olympic E-sports Games.

For rowing, the search for people who would help spearhead this led them back to Batenga, who had already expressed interest in the code, among others.

“We recognize that we have lots of people all over the world who are already doing indoor rowing without knowing it in gyms and their homes (through the use of ergometers)

We know that indoor rowing can be an entry point for getting people on water. E-sport can also help us get younger people into the sport,” she said.