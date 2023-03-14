Nalubega, Kedi on song as Public Service stroll

As the woodball season begins to gather momentum, the favourites have started setting the pace.

Last year’s MVPs, Thomas Kedi and Joyce Nalubega, have hit the ground running. Kedi, who picked his first gold this year at the 12th edition of the Kyambogo Open on Sunday, beat a full field of national team hopefuls as he embarked on defending his personal trophy.

Scoring a total of 90 strokes after two rounds, Kedi was unmatched for the gold medal. Second-placed Akram Matovu of Makerere University, was behind with three more strokes while 2022 Uganda Open Champion Derrick Ankunda of Ndejje University, continued his meteoric rise with bronze.

Kedi finished in a distant 17th position in the first beach circuit and was fifth when he paired with Trevor Oming for the doubles.

"The performance at the beach was not what I hoped for and I had to make ground at Kyambogo. I am happy, I won despite a hard day made worse by the rains," Kedi said.

Nalubega continues juggernaut

Last year’s MVP Nalubega, who has joined the winning team of the Ministry of Public Service, followed her triumph at the beach with another gold at Kyambogo to make two wins in three events.

It was a tight affair as she was only one stroke better than her former Eminents teammate Joan Mukoova, who participated in her first event on Sunday.

Nalubega had the first round to thank as she returned 51 strokes, five fewer than Mukoova, who recovered in the second round with 42 while Nalubega returned 46 on the scorecard.

"I am very grateful for the win. The competition was stiff and I had to limit mistakes. Even when Joan closed in, I remained calm and thank God I won," Nalubega said.

Elsewhere, the Ministry of Public Service continued their stellar performances with a team gold in the women's seniors while Uganda Prisons, the defending league champions took gold in the men’s category.

Ndejje Corporates were the women winners while University of Kisubi added another team gold by winning the corporate men’s event.