Nalubega, Najjemba on song at women kabaddi championship

There is no question who the best woman kabaddi player in Uganda is after Olivia Nalubega led by example in the Kabaddi Women Championship at Lugogo Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

The first event of the Uganda Kabaddi Federation (UKF) was held in honour of the late Suman Venkatesh, the former chairperson of the Indian Women Association in Uganda, who encouraged the association to fund the women kabaddi activities. Venkatesh died last year yet her legacy has just begun.

St Peter’s picked up a vital championship in their quest to dominate kabaddi in Uganda with an excellent performance from Nalubega to win the championship unbeaten with glut scores.

Prior to kick off, Nalubega promised to win the trophy for her team and her individual brilliance proved fruitful as St Peter’s played some of their best kabaddi at the one-day tournament.

St Peter’s looked sharp from the start dismissing highly-rated Mulusa Academy 46-20. Although Nalubega looked sharp, there were times she dared too far in the opposition end and got helplessly mobbed. Her daring approach paid off sometimes as she effortlessly crossed the midline with at least two points.

Springfield, who were playing their first game, were her next opponents and she devoured them to the bones with sensational raids as her team came on top 49-17.

When it was time for elimination games, Nalubega gave St Peter’s a shot in the arm beating Kololo SS 73-21 in what was largely a one-sided game while she rose once again in the final as St Peter’s beat St Noah 44-20 to lift the trophy.

Despite her previous success with the national team, she is glad that people are going to talk about her present achievement.

“This trophy is something I have been wanting to win since it was introduced this year. It is the best feeling because this is not only a special trophy for the women but a major championship,” Nalubega said.

The championship attracted women stars in kabaddi including Lynette Kayaga, Mellon Amviko, Hindu Bukirwa, Hajara Kansiime, Dorothy Nagawa and Nibira Nakigudde but a special place was reserved for teen sensation Shanita Najjemba.

Although victory stayed outside her grasp, it was a one man’s army carrying the expectations of the whole school on her tiny shoulders.

Yet she did not disappoint in both defending and raiding. For most of the games, she was the raider of choice and delivered the goods only to miss the cut off for the semifinals after the heartbreaking 32-21 loss to Kololo.