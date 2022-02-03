Nalumansi, Lubega take CFK consolation amid calls for badminton culture shift

Kuluthum Nalumansi and Muzafar Lubega might have missed out on taking part in the national team qualifiers ahead of the All Africa Senior Badminton Championship but not all is gloom.

This is after each walked home with shs400,000 after winning the CFK Badminton tournament that concluded on Sunday. For a sport that rarely offers any kind prize money, was warmly received by the players who have hardly played in badminton over the last two years because of the Covid-19 restrictions.

“I just wanted to enjoy the tournament . My role is just to play in any tournament especially because I have been out with a knee injury,” Muzafar Lubega, who won the men’s professionals category, said after the prize giving ceremony also held at the CFK offices on Mawanda Road.

The tournament was however devoid of many top seeds, especially those that featured in the recent national team qualifiers. Lubega however shrugged off their absence.

“My role is to play. Maybe others feared that they would be banned,” he said, hinting about the uneasy relationship between CFK club and the Uganda Badminton Association.

Professional ladies winner Kuluthum Nalumansi was similarly pleased with her performance after being overlooked for national team duties.

“I feel so happy because I missed out on playing in the qualifiers. I was training hard to win the tournament so even the absence of other players didn’t affect me,” she stated.



Tournament sponsor Vaheed Mohamed who contributed shs7m to the tournament meanwhile reiterated his stance of culture shift of rewarding players more than organisers.

“The players are growing and leaving the game. We have to sponsor the players, not tournaments.

Look at cricket they offer monthly salaries. But with badminton even if a player plays for the national team they don’t earn anything. This should be stopped,” noted Vaheed observed at the closing ceremony crowned by a dinner.