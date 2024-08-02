Nalwoga faces an unpredictable race

Noeline Babirye Nalwoga is a corporate woodball sensation defying the odds. The only player from the lowly-ranked corporates category to qualify for the Woodball World Cup as a wildcard entrant, Nalwoga is a force to be reckoned with.

Currently topping the senior corporates rankings with 58 points, a narrow lead over rivals Aidah Namubiru and Leony Nakamya, she aims to solidify her MVP status at this Sunday’s fourth corporates circuit at Makerere Rugby Grounds.

"I'm feeling confident and in good form. Representing my university is a huge responsibility, and I know they have high expectations. My goal is to deliver another gold medal performance at Makerere," she said.

Nalwoga, a 25-year-old accountant at Nabinoonya Resort Beach, has traded her table tennis paddle for a woodball mallet. The former school-level table tennis player has found her true passion in woodball, a sport that has propelled her to national prominence.

Qualifying for the national team in fourth place with a total of 534 strokes, just five behind eventual leader Jackie Naula, Nalwoga’s woodball journey took a significant leap forward. Joining University of Kisubi in 2019, she intensified her training during the COVID-19 lockdowns, dedicating long hours to perfecting her game.

As the captain of the university team, Nalwoga is driven to represent her alma mater with distinction. She aims to inspire the next generation of woodball players through her achievements.

“Now that I am on the National Team, my mind are on bringing back a gold medal because no one is actually expecting me to win,” said Nalwoga, who believes upgrading to the open category will leave her team vulnerable.

“We have a small squad and leaving them would be an injustice. Even after the World Cup, I will stay in the corporate category,” Nalwoga, who is the reigning MVP, said.

Anything is possible

With three more circuits to play, Nalwoga faces an unlikely chase from Aidah Namubiru, the Sports Tutor of IUIU as well as Nakamya.

Namubiru, who beat Nalwoga to gold in the third circuit at St Joseph's Technical Institute Kisubi, thinks everything is possible.

"No one expected Nalwoga to lose gold at home, but I took it. At this stage, everything is possible. My focus is on winning the MVP award," Namubiru said.

Beyond the leading trio, Deborah Amoding of the Ministry of Public Service remains a potential contender, trailing by ten strokes.

Tight marking

The men's category is a tightly contested battle with just five points separating the top three players. Aloysius Ssenteza of University of Kisubi (UNIK), a relative newcomer to the sport having only started playing last year, currently holds the lead with 88 points. Close behind is Jackson Masiga of Kisubi Corporate on 86 points, while Erick Enabu of UNEB is in third place with 83 points.

Ssenteza is eager to maintain his momentum and stay in the running for the MVP award.

"I just need to maintain it. Since we're playing on the grass, I know I will have to do better because my ultimate goal is to make next year's World Cup squad through the MVP window," Ssenteza said.

Corporate Woodball rankings

Senior corporates men

Aloysius Ssenteza (UNIK) - 88

Jackson Masiga (Kisubi) - 86

Erick Enabu (UNEB) – 83

Senior corporates women

Noeline Nalwoga (UNIK) - 58

Aidah Namubiru (Zoe) - 57

Leony Nakamya (UNIK) - 52

Corporates men

Vincent Kaganda (Zoe) 78

Titus Migadde (MoPS) - 77

Richard Nyenje (Zoe) - 65

Corporates women

Peninah Namugerwa (UNIK) - 79

Flavia Nandugwa (UNEB) - 56

Musa Kifaya (Zoe) – 44