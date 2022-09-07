Nambirige wants to use CWGs experience in netball league

KCCA netball team defender Sandra Nambirige was among the Commonwealth Games debutants for the She Cranes team in Birmingham, England.

The youngster who played wing defense was a leading light especially in the much anticipated fifth place match that Uganda won against South Africa.

The youthful player, also a student at Ndejje University, says she is proud of the exceptional performance displayed by her team.

But what she brags about are the lessons she learnt at the competition.

She got to watch her role model defender Jamaica’s Shamirah Sterling who plays for Australian league side Adelaide Thunderbirds on court, from whom she drew a lot of lessons.

Meanwhile as a young player, Nambirige also received some mentoring from her captain Peace Proscovia who plies her trade with English side Surrey Storms.

“Peace taught us how to respond on court in various circumstances as well as how to act like professional players. I believe I have changed a lot from that experience,” Nambirige told Daily Monitor.

Nambirige says it was not an easy feat especially when she was put in wing defense while she often plays goal defense.

“It was a bit tough on me as the opponents’ attackers were taller and had a stronger physique, they kept on bumping and pushing me but I had to endure and deliver for my team,”

From this experience, Nambirige vows to work out more as she looks forward to both local and international competitions.

The KCCA defender has been in training, awaiting the national league that is expected to throw off on September 24.

She adds that she has garnered a lot of experience which she will put to use so that they win their first trophy.

“Last season we finished in second place, however most of my teammates have been active just like me hence our focus is the first place,” she said.

A day after her Birmingham trip, she took part in the Buganda clans netball semifinal game where she represented her Ngeye clan.

The team beat Nyonyi Ennyange to advance to the finals that will take place on a yet to be identified date.

Nambirige dreams of taking part in the Netball World Cup due next year in South Africa.

Uganda managed to maintain a sixth place ranking in the world after the Commonwealth Games and automatically qualified for the world event.





Nambirige at a glance

Name: Sandra Nambirige

Age: 22

Club: KCCA