Namilyango get reprieve in hockey

Namilyango College successfully appealed against a cancelled goal in what was a 0-0 draw with King’s College Budo on Thursday in Group A of boys’ hockey at the Fresh Dairy Secondary Schools Games in Mbarara.

The match was played at St. Joseph Vocational School and Ephraim Mutatwala hit the back of the net with a backhand midway through the first half.

The umpire closer to the action awarded the goal but his colleague on the far end urged for a change in decision because from his angle Mutatwala had hit the ball with the back of the stick.

The goal was cancelled and left Namilyango needing at least to win early on Friday to stay in contention for a semi-final berth.

To their credit, Namilyango students had recorded the incident of their disallowed goal and that prompted them to appeal as the video seemed to show the goal was unfairly ruled out.

Meanwhile, at the pitch on Friday, they lost 2-1 to Kakungulu Memorial School, whose goals were scored by Shafic Abdul and Shafik Byamukama. Mutatwala scored for Namilyango again but the mathematics only got complicated as they needed Naalya SS – Bweyogerere to at least hold Mbarara High. The latter, however, won 1-0 to go to 12 points leaving Namilyango on nine.

At that moment Namilyango got the news that their appeal to the Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) secretariat had been successful and are therefore set to have a rematch with Budo on Saturday morning before the classification games. They must win to make the semi-finals.

Goal difference

In Group B, St. Mary’s College Kisubi (Smack) came needing four goals against newbies St. Julian and beat them 7-0 through goals from Kelly Agaba, Imran Lubega (4) and Nelson Adoha (2).

For the girls, Bweranyangi eliminated any elements of surprisingly being pipped to the top of the top of the Group A table by Namagunga by beating St. Charles Lwanga Kasasa 1-0.

In Group B, Gayaza also beat St. Julian 1-0 to ensure that the result between Kakungulu and Sacred Heart Mushanga did not matter.

Mushanga, meanwhile, lost 1-0 but it was double jeopardy for them because Smack eliminated them from the boys’ competition on goal difference as both sides had seven points.

FRESH DAIRY SECONDARY SCHOOL GAMES

HOCKEY

BOYS – POOL A

Kyaddondo 0-1 Mbarara High

Naalya SS Bweyogerere 0-1 King’s College Budo

Kakungulu 2-1 Namilyango College

Kyaddondo 4-0 St Charles Lwanga Bukerere

Kakungulu 1-0 King’s College Budo

Mbarara High 1-0 Naalya SS Bweyogerere

TABLE

Team P W D L F A PTs



Kakungulu 6 4 2 0 9 3 14

Mbarara 6 4 0 2 7 3 12

Namilyango 5 3 0 2 8 3 9

Kyaddondo 6 2 3 1 7 3 9

Budo 5 2 1 2 3 5 7

Naalya 6 0 3 3 3 8 3

Bukerere 6 0 1 5 2 14 1

BOYS – POOL B

Ntare 0-0 St Charles Lwanga Kasasa

St Mary’s Kisubi 7-0 St. Julian

TABLE

Team P W D L F A PTs



Ntare 4 2 1 1 10 2 7

Smack 4 2 1 1 8 1 7

Mushanga 4 2 1 1 6 3 7

Kasasa 4 1 3 0 5 1 6

St Julian 4 0 0 4 0 22 0

GIRLS – POOL A

Bweranyangi 1-0 St Charles Lwanga Kasasa

Mt. St. Mary’s Namagunga 2-0 Kyaddondo SS

TABLE

Team P W D L F A PTs



Bweranyangi 4 3 1 0 7 2 10

Namagunga 4 2 2 0 5 1 8

Budo 4 1 2 1 2 2 5

Kyaddondo 4 0 2 2 1 6 2

Kasasa 4 0 1 3 1 5 1

GIRLS – POOL B

Kakungulu 3-0 Sacred Heart Mushanga

St Julian 0-1 Gayaza High School

TABLE

Team P W D L F A PTs

Kakungulu 4 4 0 0 13 0 12

Gayaza 4 3 0 1 3 2 9

Bukerere 4 1 1 2 3 2 4

Mushanga 4 1 1 2 1 4 4