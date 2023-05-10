Namilyango, Kitende happy with routine wins

Namilyango College’s rugby coach Ambrose Kakuru believes the routine wins in the group stages of the Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games, running in Mbarara, are good for them to build momentum ahead of the knockout phases.

For their second win of the tournament, Namilyango blew out Mbarara High 65-0 at Katatumba Academy Tuesday courtesy of tries from Allan Okanga (two), Ambrose Ssebalijja, Alvin Wavamuno, Louis Phillip Ssendawula (two), Mark Maurice Tibaduye (two), Daniel Mwake, Rodrick Tendo and Ian Bwowe. Job Owembabazi was the man trusted with the boot and he converted a commendable five times.

“There is a huge difference in quality between the top teams and those just coming up but they (Mbarara High) still put up a good fight,” Kakuru said.

Speaking for many

His words were no different from those of St. Mary’s College Kitende’s basketball coach Jude Okudach, whose girls beat Sacred Heart Mushanga 67-9 at Ntare School on Tuesday.

“When you come into the tournament, you are happy to face the cream of the country. We all passed through qualifiers so all teams here should be good.

However, for basketball, the best four teams have routinely come from Wakiso and that could continue this year even though our wish is that all other regions and districts step up. The better the competition, the stronger our representative at the FEASSSA (Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association) Games is,” Okudach said.

Enough chances to recover

In two of the notable 16 girls’ football fixtures played in Ntare before the opening ceremony, Mukono Parents came from 1-0 down at halftime to beat Gadaffi Integrated 3-1 while Katikamu SDA from Nakaseke held the much hyped Mubende Army SS 1-1 in a game of two halves but one where both goals came in the second half.

“I believe the players gave up when we conceded the second goal. But this group stage has five games for each team so there is enough time for any team to recover if they do well in the remaining games,” Gadaffi coach Rajab Buyinza said after the Group D fixture.

Hockey

In boys’ hockey, played at St. Joseph Vocational, coach Dulf Musoke’s Naalya SS Buto earned their first point by holding Richard Mugalu’s Kyaddondo (0-0) to their second draw of the tournament.

Martin Okello’s Kakungulu beat Stuart Kavuma’s Bukerere 3-0 in their first game of the tournament while Vincent Kasasa’s St. Mary’s College Kisubi pegged back Ntare with a 1-0 win.

It was double jeopardy for Kavuma as his girls also lost 1-0 to Kakungulu but many will say limiting the latter to that score was a good performance from Bukerere.

Gayaza High School then made it two wins in as many games as they beat Mushanga 1-0.

FRESH DAIRY SECONDARY SCHOOL GAMES

Rugby – Boys

Mbarara High 00 -65 Namilyango

Ntare 61-00 Katatumba

Basketball – Girls

Naalya 39-20 Nabumali

Kyambogo 07-16 Holy Cross Lake View

St Maria Gorretti 18-11 Immaculate

St Mary's Kitende 67-09 Sacred Heart Mushanga

Table Tennis

Girls

Trinity Coll.School 1:3 Mbogo College (GP C)

Sacred Heart SS 1:3 St. Micheal Int (GP B)

Boys

Jinja College 0:3 Seeta High Green (GP A)

Ntare School 0:3 Mbogo Mixed SS (GP C)