Nampungu: KCCA gave us a wake-up call

Even. Annet Najjuka of KCCA was equal to all questions NIC threw at them. PHOTO/ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  Regina Nalujja

  • After winning all their previous eight games, it was easy to see why NIC captain Joan Nampungu termed their performance and the result a “wake-up call.”

Defending champions NIC were on Saturday given  a run for their money by a KCCA side that refused to become the ninth straight victim of the team that wins netball games for fun.

