Nampungu: KCCA gave us a wake-up call

Defending champions NIC were on Saturday given a run for their money by a KCCA side that refused to become the ninth straight victim of the team that wins netball games for fun.

KCCA dominated the first quarter before NIC made their superiority count in the next two but the Garbage Collectors fought for a 44-all draw.

Fans at the Kibuli Childrens’ School playground were kept on their toes as KCCA answered every question NIC threw at them in the day’s last fixture.

After winning all their previous eight games, it was easy to see why NIC captain Joan Nampungu termed their performance and the result a “wake-up call.”

“Of all the games we’ve played, this was the most difficult one but we’re grateful for the draw as we maintain our unbeaten run,” Nampungu said. “We’re going back to the drawing board to correct our mistakes before the next fixtures.”

NIC lead the log with 17 points and KCCA, who still have a game in hand, are third behind Prisons with 11 points.

Coach Douglas Katabalwa was pleased with KCCA’s performance.

“NIC had a four-goal lead in the third quarter but I was pleased with my girls who made a comeback in the fourth quarter to ensure a draw,” he said.

“Our aim is to finish in second place and I’m hoping for a win in our last fixture against KBK [tomorrow].”

National Netball League