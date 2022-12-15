Namutebi chases new freestyle record

Kirabo Namutebi goes into tonight’s (Friday 3am) women’s 50m freestyle at the World Short Course (25m) Championships in Melbourne, Australia with a mission.

It is over a year since the swimmer came anywhere close to her 25.84 seconds national record (NR) set at the World Cup in Kazan, Russia last year in October and the plan is to better that.

“I am preparing very well and ready to represent my country to the best of my abilities,” Namutebi, who already has medals from the continental swimming and Islamic Solidarity Games this year, said upon arrival in Melbourne.

After Kazan, she went to the 2021 World Championships in Abu Dhabi, where she stopped the clock at 26.13. From then on, she has mostly gone to long course (50m) competitions; Cana Zone IV Championship, Commonwealth Games, Islamic Solidarity Games and Africa Senior Championships

She has only taken part in three short course galas this year. At the National Championships in June, she managed 27.01 in the 50m free while she got 27.07 at the National Sprints last month.

However, she is never under pressure to go all out at home as she has next to no competition. At the recent Solidarity Games in Russia, she managed 26.15.

Also at all the aforementioned events, the 50m free was done last so she could have been battling fatigue by the time she dived in. Starting with it in Melbourne before the 50m breaststroke on Saturday (3am).