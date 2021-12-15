Namutebi starts Uganda off in Abu Dhabi

Fina World Swimming (25m) Championships

Thursday in Abu Dhabi, 9.47 am

Kirabo Namutebi - 50m breaststroke

Uganda's campaign at the 15th Fina World Swimming (short course) Championships in Abu Dhabi starts early today with Kirabo Namutebi. The multinational record holder is expected to lower another one when she dives in for the 50m breaststroke in Lane 5 of Heat 4 at the Etihad Arena.

Namutebi's current personal best, 33.25 seconds, made from the Fina World Cup in Kazan - Russia last month is also her entry time for the Worlds.

It is the third time a Ugandan swimmer is attempting this event at the short course (25m pool) Worlds. Jamila Lunkuse was the first in 2010 in an almost familiar setting in Dubai, where she clocked 36.51.

Six years later, Anthea Mudanye attempted it in Windsor - Canada making 40.48. Namutebi has already surpassed her seniors and has her work cut out to beat the clock - not only for herself but also to set up Team Uganda for a stellar show.

The team includes her brother Tendo Mukalazi, US-based Jesse Ssengonzi, and Taiwan-based Avice Meya. Coach Joseph Kabogoza intends to field the quartet in tomorrow's 4*50m mixed freestyle relay moments after Ssengonzi is done with 100m butterfly.