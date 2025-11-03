Nandago shines as Women’s Futsal League Kicks Off

It didn’t take a goal for fans to notice Hadijah Nandago’s brilliance. The former Crested Cranes captain, returning from a stint in India, lit up the Old Kampala Futsal Arena on Friday as she marked her debut for QC Mbarara in the inaugural women’s Futsal Super League.

Nandago, 20, once of Rines and Kawempe Muslim, was a sight to behold with her trademark stepovers and composed playmaking, a reminder of why she remains one of Uganda’s most technically gifted players.

She trained with her teammates at QC Mbarara just two days before kickoff, “to keep fit” as she eyes her next move abroad, but her influence was immediate.

Towering striker Aidah Namuwonge struck twice in the first half to hand QC Mbarara a 2–1 victory over Mengo City. Sharon Namatovu pulled one back for Mengo, but Nandago’s leadership stood out as the women’s league made a historic debut.

Nandago described the return as both emotional and refreshing.

“It feels great to be back home and part of something new for women’s football. I’ve played in many environments, but futsal brings a special challenge — it’s fast, technical, and gives young girls a new platform to express themselves,” she said.

In the day’s other fixture, Entebbe Cheetahs humbled La Mansia 8–0 to storm to the top of the table, while UG Kop failed to show up for their scheduled clash against Old Kampala.

With a new rule requiring every men’s team to field a women’s side as a bold step towards inclusivity.

Ibrahim Azabo of Kisenyi leaves Kabowa's goal keeper on fours during the Futsal Super League action at Old Kampala.

Falcons, Kabowa stay perfect

Lubiri Falcons maintained their flawless start with a 4–3 win over Lubaga Grameen. Hassan Kalule opened the scoring early, before an own goal from William Ibrahim and his later equaliser made for a tense first half.

Goals from Emmanuel Elubu and a late decider from Kalule sealed the win, sending Falcons joint top on six points.

Kabowa Dream Team also made it two wins from two with a 3–2 victory over Kisenyi. After Sinani Kiyaga’s opener, Ibrahim Azabo and Abdallah Ali turned the tide for Kisenyi, the latter scoring a dazzling solo effort. But Victor Kazibwe equalised before converting a controversial last-minute penalty to seal Kabowa’s win.

Tempers flared after the final whistle as Kabowa coach Farouk Makumbi waved off his opposite number in a gesture widely seen as unsporting, symbolically “cutting off the head”.

Elsewhere, Nansana ASKA bagged their first win of the season with Muhammad Daule stealing the show. Daule struck four times in a 6–4 demolition of Edgars Youth Programme, while Lubiri Falcons and Kabowa Dream Team now share the summit with six points apiece.

Futsal Super League

Men

Edgars 4-6 Nansana ASKA

Kisenyi 2-3 Kabowa

Lubiri 4-3 Lubaga Grameen

Women

Mengo City 1-2 QC Mbarara