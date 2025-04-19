Nandi: Fast rising star tasked to marshal Ugandan defences

It is under 15 minutes to one of their women’s National Hockey League (NHL) encounters and Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) players, officials, and fans feel and look evidently unsettled.

No one can trace Winnie Sarah Nandi. It later emerges as she turns up just in time for the hit-off that Nandi took a taxi from home in Mutungo to Lugogo. The first rule of using public transport in Uganda is that you must accept the inconveniences.

But how has this 19 year old who only started playing hockey in 2023 become so valued as a last man for club and country? Her absence does not only leave KHC Swans skeptical but also fills opponents with a sense of opportunity.

Such is her talent that only three months after her league debut last year, she was on the bus to represent Uganda at the Zambezi Series in Zambia.

“I started playing hockey under coach Stewart (Kavuma) shortly before the Nationals (Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association Games) in Mbarara (May 2023),” Nandi, who was in Senior Two at St. Charles Lwanga Secondary School Bukerere, recounts.

“I did not like the game initially because I feared being hit. My cousin Fiona Mudondo used to play the game at St. Charles Lwanga Kasasa but sometimes she returned with gruesome injuries.”

Bukerere were one of the little shocks of the tournament. They limited perennial champions Kakungulu Memorial to just a 1-0 win that year.

“I had told my friends that we should not let Kakungulu beat us and the result could have been different by the way. We had a goal not given because the umpire, Kenneth Tamale, was not in a good position to see that Hajirah (Namwase – Kakungulu’s keeper then) had cleared the ball after it had crossed the line.

“Our worst loss was a 2-0 loss to King’s College Budo but their goals came after I had hit their player Abigail (Najjuma – also her KHC Swans teammate). She was bleeding and I froze for the rest of the game. I just couldn’t play anymore,” Nandi recalls.

School-club transition

That December, the then KHC captain Paula Kibwika asked Nandi to represent the club’s U-19s in the Uganda Hockey Association (UHA) Juniors Cup.

Immediately after that tournament, she graduated to becoming one of the first names on the senior squad’s list. And Kakungulu Memorial also invited her for trials, which Kavuma advised her to “approach with maximum focus and strength in order to gain a bursary.” The rest as they say is history as she has also represented the school in various domestic competitions and the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (Feasssa) Games under coach Martin Okello.

Influencing play. Nandi passes the ball away from Ghana Revenue Authority striker Vivian Narkuor. PHOTOS/JOHN PHILIP MUGABI



“It was not easy to play for the senior Swans side at the start. I feared making mistakes but I also had no bond with some of the players,” Nandi recalls. But even as she struggled to make herself a voice in the team, her individual efforts dictated that she plays.

“We are now much better but once in a while we put ourselves under pressure even in games we should win comfortably. Maybe, it is the nature of sports,” Nandi, who has since won trophies with the Swans and represented them at the Africa Cup for Club Champions (ACCC) in Egypt, said.

Breaking barriers

The Egypt trip helped Nandi break huge barriers through her team. Living with her teammates, young and old, in a confined space in Ismailia made her open up more and eventually she became an integral part of their co-curricular activities too. That has suddenly made her a vocal presence in the team’s defensive department too because she now knows how she can talk to each person on the team.

No one in domestic hockey can claim to have risen faster through the ranks (from not knowing how to hold a stick two years ago to taking charge of all defences she is eligible to).

Sometimes the dangers of that ‘inexperience’ or rapid growth shine through. Nandi is far from the finished article. While she is steady in defensive actions like tackling, interceptions, winning duels, she can do more with her game reading and influencing the attacking aspects of the game.

Be that as it may, her humility, discipline, and self-reflection keep Nandi soaring. The additional exposure is only going to make her better.

“I remember struggling in Zambia because it was my first time on the national team. But by the end of the tournament, I was settled in the team.

“At ACCC, the games were probably tougher because of the fear that affected probably all of us on the team. People feared to be hit by the Ghanaians and Nigerians but we learnt our lessons. We shall be way better when we go back.

Breaking ice. L-R: Joy Serunjogi, Winnie Alaro, Juliana Nabatanzi, and Nandi share a light moment at the Suez Canal.

“I believe these experiences and my ability to listen to advice, then quickly put into practice what I have been asked to, have helped me improve quickly.”

Self-belief

Nandi now has to marshal the U-22s women’s national squad at the Junior Africa Cup in Cairo, Egypt. Their aim is to finish in the top three at the tournament so they can play at the Junior World Cup in Chile later in the year.

In between, Nandi also expects that if the national team is involved in the Nile Series (Zambezi equivalent) and the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in August, she will make the squad.

“I like this squad (U-22) squad because we all believe we can make the top three. Belief, for me, is everything.

“I cannot sit here and say I will make the team because I am good, but I have huge belief in my abilities. I am dedicated and will give everything to represent my club and nation.”

Nandi at a glance

Name: Winnie Sarah Nandi

Age: 19

School: Kakungulu Memorial

Club: KHC Swans

Position: Defender

Major national teams events: Zambezi Series (Zambia), Junior Africa Cup (Namibia)



Schools: USSSA Games, Feasssa Games 2024 (Bukedea)