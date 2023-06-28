Nantongo shines as Kisubi triumph again

Annet Nannyonjo of Kisubi Corporates secured her first gold medal since 2020 at the third Corporate Circuit held at St. Joseph's Technical Institute in Kisubi.

The event saw Nannyonjo emerge as the champion of the women's category, edging out her competitors with an impressive 56 strokes, just one stroke ahead of the Ministry of Public Services (MoPS) duo of Deborah Amoding and Doreen Nabwire, who tied at 57 strokes.

Expressing her delight, Nannyonjo said: "It has been so long since I last stepped on the podium."

Having previously clinched gold in the doubles event at the same tournament last year, this victory marked a triumphant return for Nannyonjo. However, she also acknowledged the challenges posed by the bumpy pitch, saying, "I could have done better, but the pitch was bumpy."

The event witnessed another notable achievement with Sylvester Kalunga making his first appearance on the podium in the men's category.

Kalunga, who began playing woodball just last season, achieved a commendable 42 strokes.

Kisubi on top

With a relatively low turnout of 13 teams, Kisubi Corporates' men's team emerged victorious for the second consecutive time, securing the tournament win with a combined score of 191 strokes. They outperformed Ndejje Corporates, who finished with 196 strokes, and University of Kisubi (UNIK), who claimed the third spot with 201 strokes.

In the women's category, the Ministry of Public Services (MoPS) team continued their dominant run, narrowly defeating the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) by a single stroke.

The silver medals won by Phionah Namata and Deborah Amoding, along with a gold in the mixed doubles event, played a crucial role in MoPS' success. They accumulated a total of 222 points, while UNEB closely followed with 223 points. UNIK secured the third position with 230 points.

Third corporate Circuit

Men seniors

Michael Makoha (Ndejje) - 94

Raymond Ssemata (Kisubi) - 96

Caleb Kizza (Ndejje) - 101

Women seniors

Noeline Babirye (UNIK) - 97

Phionah Namata (MoPS) - 99

Aidah Namubiru (Zoe) - 103

Doubles - men

T. Migadde/J. Sekajja (MoPS) (45)

H. Male/Caleb Kizza (Ndejje) - 44

S. Kalunga/A. Ssenteza (UNIK) - 50

Doubles - women

M. Mulamba/T. Nantumbwe (Kisubi) - 54

M. Kifaya/A. Namubiru (Zoe) - 55

B. Alela/F. Nandugwa (Uneb) - 55

Mixed doubles

P. Mutyaba/D. Amoding (MoPS) - 48

J. Masiga/N. Babirye (UNIK) - 48