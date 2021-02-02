Nasiwu preaches unity, reconciliation on return

Sadik Nasiwu: "It’s obvious I cannot bring everyone behind me but I will make an effort to reach them all. It is no longer Nasiwu, Namanda or Okila but volleyball – we must reconcile for the sake of the game."

Sadik Nasiwu will be Uganda Volleyball Federation president for the next four years after his landslide victory on Sunday that saw him return to an office he served between 2009 and 2017.

On his return, Nasiwu has reconciliation and unity on top of his agenda. The wrangles and divisions in the game only stall its progress and putting them to bed will benefit the game.

“From the beginning of my campaigns, I have reconciled with people. If you look at the election results, there is a reconciliation element in it,” he told Daily Monitor after garnering 227 votes to the 27 and 20 managed by Eddie Okila and incumbent Hadijah Namanda, respectively.

The run-up to the elections was dominated by accusations and counter accusations among the three candidates’ camps.

There are always going to be camps but Nasiwu has promised to put everyone on the same page.

“It’s obvious I cannot bring everyone behind me but I will make an effort to reach them all. It is no longer Nasiwu, Namanda or Okila but volleyball – we must reconcile for the sake of the game,” he added.

Nasiwu knows there is already a lot on his plate and his work is already cut out. Volleyball’s problems come in all shapes and as president, Nasiwu and his committee must produce solutions.

“We need to resume the league and speed track all competitions back on court on top of cleaning the house,” he said.

Taking volleyball to the grassroots has been in all three candidates’ manifesto. Nasiwu now has the platform to effect his promise.

There is a lot of talent spread all over the country but lacks proper nurturing and ends up fizzling out.

There is also a need to equip technical personnel with more volleyball knowledge to enhance competition locally, regionally and on the continent.

Nasiwu also talked big on getting the federation’s coffers healthy.



“We need to go out and look for money, we need resources to move most of our events here and that is the most important thing,” he noted.

The jury is out on Nasiwu as he has the ball in his court to revamp the game on his return.

UVF Exco

President

Sadik Nasiwu

227 votes

1st Vice President

Abdallah Kiggundu 153 votes

2nd Vice President

Salma Kairungi Otika 129 votes

General Secretary

Godwin Ssenyondo

118 votes

Treasurer

Joseph Odong

104 votes

Club reps

Levian Ashaba

18 votes

District reps

North\East

Innocent Komakech 42 votes

West\South

Elisha Kamuhimbise

Central

Joshua Osiya

