Nasiwu takes over CAVB Zone V

Sadik Nasiwu has officially started work as the new CAVB one 5 President following a handover held in Kigali, Rwanda Wednesday afternoon.

The Uganda Volleyball Federation President defeated Rwanda’s Fernand Ruterana in the elections held during the CAVB Congress in Egypt in August but has had to wait until October for the official handover.

Nasiwu received eight of the 12 votes to beat the incumbent to the seat, ensuring that the zonal office now shifts from Rwanda to the Ugandan capital, Kampala for the next four years.

“I want to make sure that competition is cheap. Competitions have been expensive for teams and I want to make sure that teams are given the opportunity to compete by making it affordable,” Nasiwu said prior to taking office.

“We also hope to widen the competition to national teams and different age categories,” he added.

Nasiwu, who is also the Treasurer of the Uganda Olympic Committee, pledged to attract more technical courses for coaches and referees in a bid to ensure continued growth of the game in the zone.

With the handover happening over two months after the election, Nasiwu and his team will not have time to hold the Zone V Club Championship that returned on the calendar last year.

Uganda’s Sport-S lost to Rwanda National Police in the final and it was anticipated that the competition would attract even more big shots this year.

But Nasiwu revealed it will be “impossible” to have the tournament held this year.

“The next step for us now is to establish a functional office in Kampala and start off the schedule for our zonal activities,” Nasiwu said after Wednesday’s handover.