National Pool Open: Bitter end for Black Sheep in qualifiers

With disbelief in his eyes, he shook his head as he stepped up to congratulate his conqueror with a handshake. The scene unfolding before him was unusual but, strangely, anticipated. Alfred 'Black Sheep' Gumikiriza, the 2012 national champion, found himself sent packing from the Nile Special National Open qualifiers, held at his very own venue in Mukono on Saturday night.

It was Ronald Akampurira, better known as Kamwanyi, who knocked Gumikiriza out in the second round with a final score of 5-3, securing a place in the national finals scheduled at the MTN Indoor Stadium in Lugogo.

In front of his devoted fans, Gumikiriza is well-loved and respected. When he claimed the first frame, the crowd inside the Blacksheep Pool Arena erupted in applause. However, as the game progressed, Gumikiriza struggled to clean his table, much to Akampurira's delight. With the score at 3-1, Gumikiriza pulled one game back, but he fell short in the next frame, allowing Akampurira to take the fourth. In a crucial moment, needing just one more win, Akampurira failed to pot an apparently easy black ball resting on the cushion. It was so close that Gumikiriza needed to clear all the balls, two of which were frozen to the cushion, to force a decider. Unfortunately for him, that was not to be, as he failed on the ball frozen at the foot rail. And it was game over.

Gumikiriza congratulated Akampurira and then packed his cue before leaving the arena to get some fresh air. He was left speechless as he received consolation from his close friends.

"Congs to the winners wish you all the best come 11th November," he posted Sunday morning on his WhatsApp group.

New era taking over

As he exited, a new generation of players battled it out for the final spots. Mukono's self-proclaimed Seed One, Willy Yiga, secured his place alongside Akampurira and another up-and-comer, Najib Matovu.

Could this be the end of an era? It certainly seemed like it. Gumikiriza, who had been Uganda's most stylish player for over a decade, now faces the challenge of reinventing himself. With new talents emerging, the old guard has struggled to keep up. While Gumikiriza's exit is so far the biggest upset, the favourites for the national title firmly remain the likes of Ibra Sejjemba, Caesar Chandiga, or Rashid 'Dog City' Wagaba.

Currently a businessman, Gumikiriza had never quite returned to his peak after surviving a cancer scare during the Covid-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, he had been a joint top scorer with Ntinda Giants in the league, alongside Ibra Sejjemba. However, since then, he had failed to secure any major silverware, including losing in the final of the 2021 Grand Open.

Gumikiriza, who captained Akaanya Pool Club last season, retired from the Pool Cranes, and it seems inevitable that he will have to compete in qualifiers for the next National Open championship.

The last round of the qualifiers will be held on the weekend at four regional venues in Nansana, Kasangati, Luzira and Kiwatule.

Nile Special National Open

Weekend finalists

Masaka (Ladies): Rose Namugerwa, Maimuna Nangendo & Brenda Nasasira.

Mukono: William Yiga, Najib Matovu & Ronald Akampurira.

Luweero: Fred Tumwesigye, Farouk Kagumya & Jude Samula.

Masaka: Joseph Mutaawe, Malida Mutebi & Paul Kato.