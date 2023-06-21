National Pool Open makes thrilling comeback
Known for its heart-pounding matches and jaw-dropping surprises, the tournament promises an exhilarating spectacle filled with fierce competition.
After an agonising five-year wait, the highly anticipated Nile Special National Pool Open Championship is finally making its grand comeback. This time, the championship boasts an impressive lineup of 40 regional venues, igniting the hopes and excitement of pool enthusiasts across the nation.
The championship's opening weekend is set to take place in 15 venues, hosting the mini qualifiers that will determine the cream of the crop advancing to the regional stage.
With a staggering 94 spots up for grabs during this crucial weekend, the intensity is palpable as players battle it out for their chance to proceed to the highly anticipated regional qualifiers.
High stakes
While some renowned pool legends have yet to announce their participation, the Nile Special National Pool Open Championship has always been a breeding ground for astonishing upsets and unexpected triumphs. Only the top eight players, reigning supreme in the rankings, will secure automatic qualification for the nationals, raising the stakes even higher for all contenders.
Among the notable names expected to grace the qualifiers is the red-hot favorite and in-form player, Caesar Chandiga, who aims to secure his spot from Gulu. Joining him in the pursuit for qualification are the 2012 champion, Alfred Gumikiriza, and the stylish virtuoso, Amos Ndyagumanawe, among other esteemed players.
Ismail Kalibbala, the Pool Association of Uganda technical director, eagerly anticipates a highly competitive return. Recognising the void left by the prolonged hiatus, Kalibbala predicts a hungry pool of exceptionally talented players, ensuring a captivating showcase of pool prowess.
He also anticipates an overwhelming turn-up that promises to reignite the passion and thrill that the Open brings.
Lucky Nimusiima
In a twist of fate, defending champion Ritah Nimusiima receives a fortunate reprieve.
Kalibbala admits the initial oversight in announcing Nimusiima’s participation in the qualifiers, granting Nimusiima another opportunity to defend her title.
However, with only 27 remaining spots, a fierce battle awaits all other women competitors eager to seize their chance to secure a coveted prize of a brand new car.
Nile Special National Pool Open
Weekend mini qualifiers
Arua
Friday: Sky Lounge, Comrades
Saturday: Bamboo Village, Casablanca
Nebbi
Friday: Supplex, Matonge
Saturday: Harara's Bar, Skylux
Adjumani
Friday: Marakom, Oyuwi Inn
Saturday: Open Roof, Heritage Lounge
Lira
Friday: Acanadiro, Airport Guest House
Saturday: Secret Lounge, The Hive
Gulu
Friday: Da Covenant, Password
Saturday: Da Night Captain, Buganda Pub
Kitgum
Friday: Gates Bar, Sunset Pub
Saturday: Corner View, Club Icon Lounge
Iganga
Friday: Sol View, High class
Saturday: Heritage Bar, Tommie Lounge
Jinja
Friday: Ronz Pub, The Vibez
Saturday: The Bourbon, Leisure Park
Mbikko
Friday: Friends' Corner, Good Lyfe
Saturday: Facebook Bar, Embassy Lounge
Mbale
Friday: Thatch Gardens, The Oak
Saturday: Roof Top, Embassy Lounge
Tororo
Friday: Winkers, Da Place
Saturday: Eden Bar, Blue Point
Soroti
Friday: Nature Gardens, Club Thunder
Saturday: Garden Guest House, Crystal Garden
Wandegeya
Friday: Casablanca, Nalongo's Bar
Saturday: Star Foods, Maria's Bar
Busega
Friday: Mango Shades Bar, Happy Boys
Saturday: Litre-Litre, Bakuli Guest House
Najjanankumbi
Friday: Rotex- Ndeeba, Perfect Motel
Saturday: Mangereza Re-loaded, Texas – Nsambya