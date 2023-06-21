National Pool Open makes thrilling comeback

After an agonising five-year wait, the highly anticipated Nile Special National Pool Open Championship is finally making its grand comeback. This time, the championship boasts an impressive lineup of 40 regional venues, igniting the hopes and excitement of pool enthusiasts across the nation.

Known for its heart-pounding matches and jaw-dropping surprises, the tournament promises an exhilarating spectacle filled with fierce competition.

The championship's opening weekend is set to take place in 15 venues, hosting the mini qualifiers that will determine the cream of the crop advancing to the regional stage.

With a staggering 94 spots up for grabs during this crucial weekend, the intensity is palpable as players battle it out for their chance to proceed to the highly anticipated regional qualifiers.

High stakes

While some renowned pool legends have yet to announce their participation, the Nile Special National Pool Open Championship has always been a breeding ground for astonishing upsets and unexpected triumphs. Only the top eight players, reigning supreme in the rankings, will secure automatic qualification for the nationals, raising the stakes even higher for all contenders.

Among the notable names expected to grace the qualifiers is the red-hot favorite and in-form player, Caesar Chandiga, who aims to secure his spot from Gulu. Joining him in the pursuit for qualification are the 2012 champion, Alfred Gumikiriza, and the stylish virtuoso, Amos Ndyagumanawe, among other esteemed players.

Ismail Kalibbala, the Pool Association of Uganda technical director, eagerly anticipates a highly competitive return. Recognising the void left by the prolonged hiatus, Kalibbala predicts a hungry pool of exceptionally talented players, ensuring a captivating showcase of pool prowess.

He also anticipates an overwhelming turn-up that promises to reignite the passion and thrill that the Open brings.

Lucky Nimusiima

In a twist of fate, defending champion Ritah Nimusiima receives a fortunate reprieve.

Kalibbala admits the initial oversight in announcing Nimusiima’s participation in the qualifiers, granting Nimusiima another opportunity to defend her title.

However, with only 27 remaining spots, a fierce battle awaits all other women competitors eager to seize their chance to secure a coveted prize of a brand new car.

Nile Special National Pool Open

Weekend mini qualifiers

Arua

Friday: Sky Lounge, Comrades

Saturday: Bamboo Village, Casablanca

Nebbi

Friday: Supplex, Matonge

Saturday: Harara's Bar, Skylux

Adjumani

Friday: Marakom, Oyuwi Inn

Saturday: Open Roof, Heritage Lounge

Lira

Friday: Acanadiro, Airport Guest House

Saturday: Secret Lounge, The Hive

Gulu

Friday: Da Covenant, Password

Saturday: Da Night Captain, Buganda Pub

Kitgum

Friday: Gates Bar, Sunset Pub

Saturday: Corner View, Club Icon Lounge

Iganga

Friday: Sol View, High class

Saturday: Heritage Bar, Tommie Lounge

Jinja

Friday: Ronz Pub, The Vibez

Saturday: The Bourbon, Leisure Park

Mbikko

Friday: Friends' Corner, Good Lyfe

Saturday: Facebook Bar, Embassy Lounge

Mbale

Friday: Thatch Gardens, The Oak

Saturday: Roof Top, Embassy Lounge

Tororo

Friday: Winkers, Da Place

Saturday: Eden Bar, Blue Point

Soroti

Friday: Nature Gardens, Club Thunder

Saturday: Garden Guest House, Crystal Garden

Wandegeya

Friday: Casablanca, Nalongo's Bar

Saturday: Star Foods, Maria's Bar

Busega

Friday: Mango Shades Bar, Happy Boys

Saturday: Litre-Litre, Bakuli Guest House

Najjanankumbi

Friday: Rotex- Ndeeba, Perfect Motel