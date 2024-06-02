National sides embark on Zambezi journey

The men and women’s national hockey teams will have spent the better part of Monday in northwest Tanzania as they embark on a 2,500km road journey to Lusaka, Zambia ahead of the June 7-9 Zambezi Series.

The Hockey Cranes and She Cranes left Uganda on Sunday night high in spirit and ready to negotiate a body battering road trip, competitive games and some more.

Since the rebuilding of national teams started in 2018, this is the fourth time that the men’s side have left the country for an international competition while the women are on their third having missed last year’s African Olympic Qualifiers in South Africa.

The Hockey Cranes, who won their first Series in Kenya in 2021, have avoided Zambia in the last two continental events; the Africa Cup of Nations 2022 in Ghana and the Olympic Qualifiers.

They have never had to face Malawi but the Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) players in the side will know a lot about Malawian hockey after facing them en route to winning bronze at the Africa Cup for Club Champions last November.

“In 2011 and 2012, I trained with the national team twice but we did not go anywhere,” men’s coach Vincent Kasasa said at the flag off ceremony that was officiated by National Council of Sports (NCS) assistant general secretary David Ssemakula Katende.

“At some point we lost hope. So it was always my wish that one day we get to represent our country and I am so happy that NCS has enabled us to reach this far,” Kasasa, who will be handling the team for a third tournament out of the recent four, said.

Nine still in

Kasasa has named nine of the players that represented Uganda at the two tournaments – among whom are captain Emmanuel Baguma and his deputies Jordan Mpiima and Solomon Mutalya.

The goal is to make the 2026 World Cup.

Innocent Raskara and Charles Ekapolon who were part of the side that played the Bi-nation Series in Kenya in 2021 are also back – the former after coaching the team in Pretoria last year.

There are also places for national team debutants Brian Ofoyimungu, Elias Okello, Elvis Opoya, Innocent Tumukunde, Jackson Musinguzi, Jordan Achaye and 17 year old Shafic Abdul. Tumukunde replaced Timothy Ntumba, who pulled out mid last week due to work commitments.

“This is a great opportunity for exposure and to increase our participation in international games, especially for the young players. Hopefully, by the end of the year and when we get to the Africa Cup, we shall be able to win the competitive games,” Baguma said.

Scores to settle

The Hockey She Cranes, on the other hand, will be motivated by the chance to settle a score as they lost 2-1 to Zambia at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Thuwaibah Kiggundu, who scored Uganda’s consolation and lone goal in the tournament, is among the six returnees from the 2022 squad that also include captain Norah Alum.

Carol Aguti, who also went to Kenya 2021, returns too replacing Doreen Asiimwe who also pulled out for medical reasons. But coach Moses Nsereko is set to hand out 11 debuts.

“This will be the third time that the Hockey She Cranes leave to represent the country and we are grateful to Uganda Hockey Association and National Council of Sports (NCS) for the opportunity.

“Unfortunately, we did not go to the Olympic Qualifiers last year but we will use the Zambezi Series to prepare for future tournaments,” Nsereko, who also coached the side in Ghana, African Olympic Qualifiers in South Africa said.

Assistant captains Hildah Star Balondemu and Rachael Atim join Anitah Atim, Evas Akello, Hajarah Namwase, Irene Atim, Melissa Namuleme, Vanessa Abeja, Vero Atima, Winnie Atim and 18 year old defender Winnie Nandi among those expecting to earn their first cap in the upcoming tournament.

“We are not only going to participate but to make a difference. We want to return home with a trophy so we are seen in a different state,” Alum said.

The contingent is led by UHA president Philip Wafula, who believes this young team is the foundation block for the dream to play at the 2026 World Cup.

Selected Players

Men

Goalkeepers: Charles Ekapolon, Richard Kaijuka

Outfield players: Alfred Agaba, Brian Bayuule, Brian Okodi, Brian Ofoyimungu, Elias Okello, Elvis Opoya, Emmanuel Baguma (captain), Innocent Raskara, Innocent Tumukunde, Jackson Musinguzi, Jordan Achaye, Jordan Mpiima (assistant captain), Maxwell Mugisha, Shafic Abdul, Solomon Mutalya (second assistant captain), Stewart Kavuma

Coach: Vincent Arnold Kasasa

Assistant coach: Bernard Bwire

Team manager: Byron Matovu

Physio: Joseph Segane

Women

Goalkeepers: Hajarah Namwase, Melissa Namuleme

Outfield players: Anitah Atim, Carol Aguti, Evas Akello, Hildah-Star Balondemu (assistant captain), Irene Atim, Joy Sserunjogi, Lucky Akello, Margaret Nassiwa, Norah Alum (captain), Rachael Atim (second assistant captain), Thuwaibah Kiggundu, Vanessa Abeja, Vero Atima, Winnie Alaro, Winnie Atim, Winnie Nandi

Coach: Moses Nsereko

Assistant coach: Martin Okello

Team manager: Bridget Baine

Physio: Desire Mukisa

More members of the contingent

Goalkeeping coach: Dulf Musoke

Team doctor: Emmanuel Ewochu

Kit manager: Joshua Masawi

Assistant kit manager: Paul Kayanga

Tournament Appeals Jury member: Philip Wafula

Umpires Manager: Stanley Tamale

Technical Officials: Richard Ssemwogerere, Daniel Kyaligonza

Umpires: Kenneth Tamale, Rooney Aheebwe