Nationals highlight more challenges for USF

The Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) National Championships ended on Sunday at Kampala Parents School (KPS), Naguru with Gators defending their title.

But with the number of participants nearly doubled and expected to increase even more in future, USF is feeling the full force of growth and change.

USF included a new 15-16 years age group and had swimmers do the 200m events for all strokes in their age groups. The first challenge was that they needed to move around events and where possible cluster swimmers of different age groups to swim together in order for the gala to be completed in time.

"We grew in numbers and increased events without increasing the number of hours we had," vice president technical Tonnie Kasujja said warning that "the gala might have to become a four day event going forward."

Qualifying times

The federation has also had to be lenient with clubs that field swimmers who do not hit qualifying times. All this despite adjusting and lowering qualifying times for these Nationals across all events in all age groups.

"You have to give a leeway to allow for growth. For example at the Olympics, we have the A and B qualifying times but the countries that do not produce those times are given wildcards.

When the qualifying standards were tight, we had few participants hitting the targets but it was not realistic to our swimming environment.

With the lowered standards, more swimmers are earning points but we still have some small percentage that is not. But when growing, you are going to have those challenges," Kasujja added.

Officiating challenges

Meanwhile, the officiating also had challenges. Silverfin swimmer and World Special Olympics gold medallist Larry Graig Feni appeared to finish second in the 17 and over boys' 50m breaststroke but the timing official in his lane possibly stopped the clock a fraction late. He was ranked fourth.

The same happened to Altona's Abigail Mwagale in the 11-12 girls' 100m fly. Altona's Adriel Lumu and Jaden Mwase also appeared to come first for different viewers in the 11-12 boys' 200m breaststroke but the two boys.

If this happened in the top heats, there is a possibility it also happened in the lower heats. In fact there was a scenario on Saturday afternoon during the 400m free, where they nearly started another race before a swimmer in an ongoing race finished.

"Our officials are not employees of the federation but volunteers. So in many cases, we lose experienced officials when they get good jobs or opportunities.

Then we do not have many events to build the experience of the ones that come in but we try," Kasujja explained.

Beyond anything, USF's need for its own standard pool was more pronounced over the three days. A number of swimmers, notably David Sine and Adnan Kabuye, hit the rails that are on ends of the Greenhill Academy pool. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

The KPS pool is also six lanes and meant the gala needed extra heats for almost all events done.