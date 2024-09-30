Naula targets woodball W. cup gold

Jackline Naula is among the four women who made the cut for the highly competitive national team after the 3rd Beach Woodball Cup in Malaysia last year.

Making her third appearance at the grand stage, she has now set her sights on winning a gold medal at this year's 9th World Cup Woodball Championship scheduled for October 15-21, 2024, in Shaoxing City, China. The other senior players are; Joyce Nalubega, Joan Mukoova, Sandra Nabaggala, and Lillian Zawedde.

Uganda's best performance in Malaysia was an individual bronze in the women singles which propelled Uganda to a team bronze medal.

Naula, who finished fourth in the doubles alongside Birungi with 69 strokes, missing the bronze by two strokes, is inspired to bring the gold home.

"I need to believe in big things. From the way I played last year, it's possible to win a gold medal. It's a massive challenge but it's possible," Naula said.

Naula played in the final round of the singles competition finishing with 51 strokes although she was a massive six strokes behind the eventual winner Siriwan Kangkeeree of Thailand.

"I realised my mistakes. I have a good drive which I have continued to perfect but i have been having challenges with setting. This is what I am working on in training and by the time the camp ends, I should be in top form," she added.

The Woodball Cranes have pitched camp in Bunjakko for the past two weeks and will take a break this week to compete in the National Open which will be held at Soroti University this weekend.

In brief

Name: Jackline Naula

Date of birth: February 17, 1994

Team: Ministry of Public Service

National team debut: 2019

Profession: Procurement Assistant