NCS advised to evaluate board strategies

Article 32 of the National Sports Act 2023, establishes the board as the governing body of the National Council of Sports (NCS).

More than ever before, the board will be involved in the strategic direction of NCS rather than in the past, where they just about played an oversight and advisory role.

In this new arrangement, there can be concerns of the board and the management pulling ropes or steering towards different directions. That is why they thought it paramount to hold a two-days induction seminar for the board and the top level management of NCS at Mestil Hotel, Nsambya last week. The training was done by facilitators from the Civil Service College (CSCU).

“With the new law and regulations in place, we need to prepare ourselves to transition,” board chairman Ambrose Tashobya said on the sidelines of the seminar while his general secretary Benard Patrick Ogwel, who heads the secretariat and serves as an ex officio on the board, said the seminars “ought to be held regularly” as they would serve as “accountability sessions to see if Council is doing the right things.”

“Appointment of the board is done politically. These are people of different backgrounds and expertise but they have to steer the team with clear direction. So they need to be oriented to the targets of this institution,” Ogwel said of the board that has been cut from 12 people to seven “making it more solid in terms of stakeholders’ representation as it has representatives from regions, athletes, private sector, and federations among others.”

With Uganda looking to professionalize the sports sector, NCS has bigger challenges than ever before and “cannot,” in the words of Tashobya “continue to just focus on regulations but collaborate with other stakeholders and create awareness.”

Stats to measure transformation

Tashobya shared with his team a story of Makerere University students that approached him to see if NCS can collaborate with them “in their research about the link between sports and retention of students in the education system.”

In the same vein, CSCU’s commissioner Savia Mugwanya, encouraged NCS to sell themselves and their work better. She was talking about the socio-economic transformation of sports and how stats would help to show the impact of this change. At a basic level, sport offers employment opportunities, various kinds of earnings, and also markets the country.

“Sport contributes to various sustainable development goals. If you do your work well, you promote better health and well-being. You already encourage inclusivity and that encourages quality education, and then it is played by both men and women so there is gender equality,” Mugwanya said.

JB Bananuka, another facilitator, hinted that NCS can collaborate to have influence in even more sectors like health and finance.

However, to do that, Joseph Nsubuga, a consultant in corporate governance and strategy, hinted that “NCS needs to do monitoring and evaluation (M&E) of how it is implementing its strategies. The strategic plan, by the way, needs to be a living document because there are budget cuts that force changes and such changes need to be evaluated through a process.”

NCS council member Stephen Kiprotich points out something.

Idle capital

Usually, NCS has done the M&E exercise for the federations and associations that affiliate to it. But there is no statistical data showing the impact of NCS in sports development, let alone the general development of the country. If we keep to Tashobya’s submission, there is no evidence of the impact of sports bursaries in keeping athletes in school yet these offers are given right from primary to tertiary level.

One of the other areas where the board will need to show these stats in the near future is in construction and rehabilitation of facilities. The law puts all facilities on public land under the control of NCS and recently government has committed hundreds of billions of shillings in facilities.

“We might have the capacity to build but do we have the capacity to utilize these facilities? If you start them and they become dormant or white elephants or dilapidated, that becomes idle capital. Do not start projects you are not allocating funds to in an annual budget,” Dison Okumu, the chief executive officer of the Institute of Corporate Governance of Uganda, said.

Matovu had earlier hinted that if sport takes stock of their impact it can give them leverage in budget discussions.

“For example raising money through facilities can help you make a case during cuts. You can say that it is unfair to cut this much when we raise this much,” Matovu said.

This financial year Shs20.8b was cut from the initially approved budget for sports. Almost 80 percent of the money NCS receives from government is forwarded to federations or is spent at major international competitions. That is why NCS has mostly concentrated on doing the M&E at federation level.

“Most of the problems affecting NCS and especially those highlighted in the press, emanate from federations,” Ogwel said.

Value vs. convenience

Some of the troubles NCS have faced come through their procurement process. From the money boards retain for non-wage expenses, 60 percent is spent through procurement processes, according to the manager Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (Eastern Uganda) Clive Birungi.

“It is important to show value for money. But also when procuring assets, it is good to look at the cost of ownership, because you need to factor in costs of disposal, rather than the cost of acquisition,” Birungi advised.

Ogwel submitted that their main problem has been with trying to meet the thin line between convenience and lowest possible price when buying tickets for sports teams.

“It is not ideal for athletes to have long layovers when travelling for major games. So sometimes we factor in their convenience when procuring tickets but that causes us problems with auditors. We hope that for the case of sports, convenience can be factored in as one of the core values of the procurement process,” Ogwel said.