NCS begins cricket transition to Kyambogo

Sports minister Peter Ogwang’s most publicly said word last week could easily have been: infrastructure. He has been to Namboole Stadium, Nakivubo Stadium, Lugogo Sports Complex and Kyambogo University in the last six days.

At the tertiary institution, Ogwang on Friday oversaw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Kyambogo and National Council of Sports (NCS) to purpose land for a multi-purpose oval.

“I want to thank Kyambogo University for welcoming this initiative which is an eye opener for many other institutions,” said NCS chairman Ambrose Tashobya before putting pen to paper with Kyambogo University vice chancellor Prof. Eli Katunguka-Rwakishaya.

“As NCS, we came up with a strategy to overcome the immediate problem we have: lack of land. We recognize that we are one government, working with a common interest and we sought to break the practice of many NDAs. If we are working towards a common goal, why don't we partner with different arms of government and partner to solve common problems amongst us?

“We have elite institutions that have land for sports that is not developed, that is being grabbed every other day. And on the sporting side, we lack facilities for sport,” he added.

This has been in the pipeline ever since President Yoweri Museveni revealed that the government would construct a modern multipurpose indoor 15000-seater sports complex at Lugogo last September.

Present-day Lugogo hosts a variety of sports facilities majorly the cricket oval, a hockey turf, tennis courts, the multi-purpose indoor area and several offices for sports federations.

The plan for a sports complex has threatened the survival of several disciplines, with the cricket fraternity concerned about the sport’s future.

Hitches around Lugogo notwithstanding, Tashobya stated that they had approached the office of the Attorney General for clearance on the partnership. And the MoU however calms some nerves.

“I want in a special way to confirm that cricket is a priority to the government of Uganda and as per the National Development Plan III,” said Ogwang.

“Government intends to redevelop the Lugogo Cricket Oval into a state-of-the-art modern indoor arena. For that purpose, we had to plan and where do we take the cricket oval to reconstruct?

“Cricket has qualified for the World Cup. They have been asking me that ‘we don’t have a home ground’. We are going to unlock the potential of sports in Uganda because of the investment in sports infrastructure.”