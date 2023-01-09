NCS celebrate 2022 achievements, brace for tough year ahead

Friday night at Lugogo Hockey Grounds was colourful and passed peacefully as National Council of Sports hosted the sector's stakeholders to a dinner to celebrate the achievements of 2022.

NCS general secretary Bernard Patrick Ogwel was quick to tell us that we were "celebrating the 443 medals; 167 gold, 130 silver and 146 bronze)" that Uganda had won at the various sports events held globally last year.

The most glaring absentees when one looked around the white and gold tables were the sportsmen and women who were behind this success.

"Of course some of these athletes received cash prizes and gifts from the President (Yoweri Museveni) when they returned from the Games but maybe they should have postponed those awards to a night like this were they can be celebrated by the entire fraternity," one journalist opined.

But it was clear whose night this was for when Minister of State for Sports Hon. Peter Ogwang said the "federation leaders are the unsung heroes behind this success" and later after dinner when the athletics, ludo, rugby, cricket, motorsports, university sports and football bodies were awarded accolades.

It was the second time Ogwang and Ogwel were meeting federation heads last week in Lugogo but the general tone at the Hockey Grounds - where veteran administrators Sam Muwonge (cycling), Salim Musoke (weightlifting), Sheila Agonzibwa (handball) and their rugby counterpart Godwin Kayangwe picked individual award - was more celebratory than the nearly chaotic National Sports Forum meeting held last Tuesday.

Friday's tone was helped by the absence of the leaders that are more critical of NCS like table tennis' Robert Jjagwe - who verbally sparred with Ogwel on Tuesday, boxing's Moses Muhangi, netball's Sarah Babirye Kityo and chess' Emmanuel Mwaka among others.

Most of the others who were not present like Fufa president Moses Magogo, who was in Zanzibar for Cecafa elections, were represented by able executive committee members like Rogers Byamukama.

However, one of the leaders said they were "not around in protest because the money used to hold the event can run some of the federations" but their federation was well represented.

Tough 2023



Speaking of money, Ogwel said that NCS, which was allocated Shs47.1bn for the financial year 2022/23 had "received only Shs298m to run sports for this quarter" ending March and that the "Ministry of Finance had indicated to us that only Shs18.1bn will be made available for sports in the next financial year (2023/24)."

That 60% drop in finances "means the stories of achievements we have seen this year will definitely be buried next year," Ogwel warned as he made an appeal to the chief guest, former Sports Minister and now Government Chief Whip in Parliament, Denis Hamson Obua.

Moses Golola, one of the few athletes present, also made a rallying cry for government to support his dream of a talent academy covering 100 acres of land and decried the fact that "other countries like Jamaica and Brazil have started to treat sport like a business while in Uganda it is still for fun."

Nevertheless, everyone who held the microphone from master of ceremonies Mark Ssali - the veteran journalist turned Corporate Affairs Officer at NCS - to last speaker Golola called on the fraternity to celebrate the night on which various Council employees, Parliament, Obua and Ogwang were also awarded for various reasons.

The Awards



Federations

Uganda Athletics - Won Uganda the most medals on the World stage in 2022

Uganda Ludo - World champions, African champions

Uganda Rugby Union - African 7s Champions, effectively represented Uganda in the World Cup, where they won the bowl

Uganda Cricket Association - Won the inaugural Africa Cup, EA Cricket Cup for men and women

FMU: Had Pearl of Africa Rally winner (Jas Mangat), Central Africa Motocross Championship

AUUS - Ndejje hosted and won the East African University games

Fufa - Most inclusive federation on account of entering women and youth national teams in international competitions. Also the most effective capacity building programs

Administrators

*Sam Mahaba Muwonge - president Uganda Cycling Federation (been around since 1991)



*Hajji Salim Musoke - president of Uganda Weightlifting Association, recognized for being the face of the sport



*Sheila Agonzibwa - president Uganda Handball Federation (longest serving female administrator in the country)

*Godwin Kayangwe - president Uganda Rugby Union; leading the Union to success in 2022.