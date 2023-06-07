NCS hope pact with Pakistan will bring facilities

The National Council of Sports (NCS) and the Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) held a highly successful and potentially groundbreaking meeting at the Pakistan High Commission in Uganda recently.

Received by High Commissioner Muhammad Hassan Wazir, the Ugandan delegation included NCS Chairman Ambrose Tashobya, General Secretary Bernard Patrick Ogwel, the Senior Administrative Secretary Legal & Compliance Shadiah Nakamanya, and the UCA chief executive officer Allan Mugume.

Seeking to foster bilateral relations between the two countries using sports in general and cricket in particular as one of the vehicles, Tashobya, Ogwel and Mugume articulated solid proposals that Pakistan can exploit for mutual benefit, and for the economic transformation of Uganda's youthful population.

Among the proposals were the establishment of factories in our industrial parks for the manufacture of cricket equipment locally, the establishment of regional cricket ovals and a high performance center to relieve Lugogo of the existing pressure and spread the game to regions and schools.

In addition, tours and exchange programs to expose the various Ugandan national teams to the standards and experiences of the global cricket powerhouse that is Pakistan, among others, are anticipated.

Wazir concurred that Pakistan and Uganda indeed had more areas of convergence than divergence, and with several examples of success stories acknowledged that the opportunities for collaboration were already being exploited in the fields of agriculture and trade (sugar, tea, coffee, land, labour and the like).

He admitted that Uganda was one of the African countries (they have 19 Missions on the continent) with the best environment to support the kind of investment the NCS was fronting.

Wazir revealed that Pakistan was a leading global manufacturer (quality and quantity) of sports equipment, with four official Fifa balls including the Russia 2018 World Cup, as well as cricket bats, balls and stumps, among others, being manufactured in the city of Sialkot.

He committed to signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Uganda encompassing these areas of co-operation, and to arrange regular meetings, visits and exhibitions with and for Pakistan's manufacturers, businessmen and even the rich, powerful and influential Pakistan Cricket Board, in both countries.