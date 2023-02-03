NCS push UNF financial investigation to Police

National Council of Sports (NCS) and Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) president Sarah Babirye are far from burying the hatchet over accountability issues.

UNF had a budget of Shs425m for She Cranes’ participation in the Pent Series and Africa Championships in Windhoek, Namibia.

NCS provided air tickets worth Shs127m for 27 people and money worth Shs186m for the event.

In a media briefing in Lugogo this week, NCS general secretary Bernard Patrick Ogwel said UNF “did not acknowledge receipt of the tickets”. And in light of failing to prove where they got the rest of the money to support their trip and not having supporting documents to prove their access, UNF are also accused by NCS’s internal auditors of “inappropriate and inaccurate budgeting” plus lacking enough internal capacity to absorb and account for government funds.

Ogwel, who was officially responding to Babirye’s public tirade of the last two years for the first time, further added that “UNF defrauded government as the Namibia government was supporting full board expenses for 17 members of the netball delegation. After finishing the pent series, players were transferred to a low-cost hotel on the outskirts of Windhoek for the Africa Championships.

These details have been forwarded to CID (Criminal Investigations Department of Police).”

Babirye’s response

Babirye, in a call with Daily Monitor, said “in the first letter, and this is why I want Ogwel to leave office and pave way for investigation, Ogwel claimed to have disbursed to us Shs425m. Now he has doctored it by attaching documents claiming it is an audit query of where we got all the money from.”

“We got more funding from Parliament and individuals but I wonder why Ogwel says we were 17 yet he procured tickets for 27 people,” she added.

The former Member of Parliament representing youth from central region, scoffed at the CID threats saying “they were prompted by Minister (of State for Sports Peter Ogwang) during a meeting to build harmony. Ogwel has threatened to go to Police before over our said failure to account for Shs100m he gave us to go to South Africa before Namibia but he did not.

"We received Shs70m then and members of the executive that stayed behind said Ogwel took a kick back of Shs30m. Ogwel denied but still passed that accountability irrespective of the unaccounted for difference and then gave us more money to go to Namibia. Why is he now saying he cannot give us money to prepare for the World Cup?”

Babirye, however, admits that the team changed hotels in Windhoek but after the South African federation that was sponsoring the Africa Championships withdrew its support due to changes in how the tournament was going to be run.

“We just could not afford the five star hotel anymore and had to shift base on the advice of the same hotel that initially hosted us for the Pent Series.”

Happy for investigations

Ogwel, who stressed that he cannot be mudded “in a pig fight” and that only Council can throw him out of office added that he has “heard about allegations of bribery since last year but when a meeting was called for them to substantiate these claims, only half of UNF’s executive turned up.”