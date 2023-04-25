NCS scaling up role of physios

Whether competitive or recreational, all people in sport require the touch of a physiotherapist for optimum performance.

Physiotherapists help people affected by Injury, illness or disability through movement and exercise, manual therapy and advice. This is helpful for athletes to manage pain and prevent further injury and diseases.

Yet in Uganda, the number of qualified physios is so small that many clubs and federations are scraping through the database to find them.

The Uganda Association of Physiotherapy (UAP) estimated the number of professional physiotherapists in Uganda to be around 400 in 2021. 100 of these practitioners are attached to government hospitals.

To beef up the supply of professional services, the National Council of Sports (NCS) supported a beginners training course for 40 women under renowned German physiotherapist Lutz Meissner at Mestil Hotel.

According to Dr Bernard Ogwel (PhD), the General Secretary of the NCS, the exercise will be continuous with an aim of improving professional service delivery to the athletes.

“We want to ensure that national sports associations appreciate the importance of professionalism in delivering their mandate by using qualified personnel in handling athletes,” Ogwel said in his opening remarks.

Focus on women

The thematic training “Hands on manual sports physiotherapy”, is aimed at recruiting more women into the profession.

According to Cecilia Anyakorit, the NCS board member on gender, professional handlers are key for the growth of sports “This platform is here to support the growth of women's sports in the country. Our girls are being handled by men but it sometimes creates a lot of fear. Not that we don’t respect their professionalism, but you never know what goes on behind the curtains,” Anyakorit said.

Ambrose Tashobya, the NCS chairman said that they will use the trained pool for national teams in the future.

“We want to take physios from a pool we have skilled. You could be the link between the next world medal, if you do your work professionally,” Tashobya said.

Coach-physio relationship

To succeed in sports, many factors including fitness, training plans, nutrition, injuries, sleep, workload, family life, social life and hobbies, among others, come into play. But most careers are spoiled by injuries.

Meissner, commonly known as Mr Golden Fingers for his healing hands, however encouraged coaches to minimise conflicts with physiotherapists.

“Coaches should be able to allow physios to have a full understanding of the situation and allow the players enough time for recovery,” he said.

Priscillah Ondoga, a specialist at the Uganda Athletics Federation has witnessed such conflicts a number of times before.