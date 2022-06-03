Ndejje confident ahead of Fasu title defence

Ndejje University is confident of continuing with the medal haul at the university games when the African championships start at Kenyatta University in Nairobi, Kenya on Monday.

Ndejje, who won the overall trophy during the 2019 games held in Ethiopia, leave for the Fasu games by road on Sunday with hope and faith.

Whereas the games come at a time when some students are in exams, the economic aqueeze is limiting some institutions from participating in the 10th edition.

Yet for Ndejje, they cannot let their title go without a fight and they are going for a kill.

But there were tough decisions to be made. Handball, basketball and 3x3 teams were ommitted. The 3x3 team has already qualified for the World University Games next year in China.

“We are taking eight individual teams where we can be able to win medals,” Florence Nakamya, the university sports coordinator, said. Ndejje will field 34 athletes in badminton, athletics, swimming and karate in both male and female categories.

The highlight will be in athletics where national junior runner Dismas Yeko will compete in the 5,000 and 10,000 metres races with an eye on the World Junior Championships.

“I am very confident of winning gold. I am in a good form and I hope luck is on my side,” Yeko, a third year student, said.

Double gold

Although he plans to focus on the 5,000m race, he hopes to go for a double gold. Ndejje will look to defend their badminton title ferociously with accomplished Husina Kobugabe and Brian Kasirye, both top seeds in the team.

Kasirye, who is in his first year says that they muut fight for the university’s pride.

“The last time the team won, I was not here. But this is a great sporting university and we must continue the tradition,” Kasirye, who lost in the finals of the African tournament in Lugogo in January, said.

Women top seed Kobugabe knows the stage is big but is confident they are up to the task.

“We have played with some of the players we are set to meet. We know what this means to the university and we are out to bring another triumph,” said Kobugabe.

University chief executive Prof Eriab Lugujjo hailed the athletes during a send-off ceremony at the Luweero campus and encouraged them to win with integrity and in case of a loss to be honourable.

“Since December 2012, we have been winning these types of games. We know it is because of an enabling environment provided by the univeraity, coaches and athletes with a winning mentality,” Prof Lugujjo said.