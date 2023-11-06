Ndejje conquer Prisons; Zawedde, Mutiibwa reign

Ndejje University men are the champions of the seventh Uganda Woodball Open after completing the tough job of stopping the juggernaut of Uganda Prisons at the Coral Coatings-sponsored Open that concluded on Sunday at Gulu University.

Matthias Wahala carded 89 strokes after two rounds to win the individual gold with last year's winner Derrick Ankunda coming third with 91 strokes. Moses Agaba of Kampala University sealed silver with 90 strokes.

Ndejje carded a total 371 strokes to claim the title with a commanding 51-stroke lead over the defending champions and league champions, Prisons.

Onesmus Atamba, the head coach of Ndejje University, expressed his satisfaction with the performance.

"The win was not by mistake. We have a potent young team and I am happy for what they have achieved," Atamba said.

Low on motivation, Prisons faced a setback due to a last-minute denial of funds for the Open. No Prisons player would have made it to the final, as their best performer, Crescent Rwanyombya, finished 13th. Daniel Apita was 18th, while Isaac Nabugere and Davis Wabusa took 24th and 28th positions, respectively. However, their performance was enough to secure the silver medal.

Public Service on a roll

The Ministry of Public Services (MoPS) women's team continued their dominance in Gulu. Joyce Nalubega led the charge, toppling back-to-back champion Christine Birungi by carding 110 strokes. Sophia Namuddu (118), Jackie Naula (125), and Mary Athieno combined for a total of 475 strokes, to secure the team title. Florence Mukoya of Mubs claimed the third spot on the podium. Ndejje University finished second with 510 strokes, while Mubs took the bronze with a total of 517 strokes.

Nalubega, a banker with DTB Bank, expressed her joy.

"It gives me pleasure to win this event. It has been very tough with strong opponents but I am happy that my efforts in training paid off," said Nalubega.

Mutiibwa denies Atamba

Mubs' Robert Mutiibwa, who struggled to beat Muhammad Kasibante in the first round, had an easy sail to the finals before edging veteran Atamba 5-3 in a tense final. The two Woodball Cranes teammates tied on three fairways before Mutiibwa clinched the last one, which would have been an equaliser for Atamba.

For all the taunts from a section of fans in the gallery, Lillian Zawedde answered them with a resounding 6-1 win over Nalubega to claim the Queen of the Greens title.

Zawedde, who had another equally energy-sapping game in the semis against Florence Mukoya, was satisfied with the performance.

"I had a good day and the fairways were kind to me," Zawedde said.

Meanwhile, Kisubi put up a dominant display in the corporate men's singles category sweeping the top three podium places with Woodball Cranes star Michael Musaazi taking the gold with 102 strokes.

Growth

The event generated excitement in Gulu, even though it was reduced to two days due to the absence of teams from Kenya, Zimbabwe, Ghana, and Tanzania for the African event. Local hero Emmanuel Komagum, an author, received a presidential award of excellence for his exceptional contribution to promoting woodball in the Acholi region.

The Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) used the event to acknowledge the newly formed Acholi Woodball Association.

Paul Mark Kayongo, the president of UWbF, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Our mandate is to grow the sport, and we're steadfast. We welcome the new members as woodball continues to grow."

As Uganda prepares for the upcoming World Cup in China next year, this event provides an opportunity for more players to compete for spots on the various national teams. UWbF announced that Soroti City will host next year's Uganda Open.

Coral Coatings Uganda Woodball Open

Stroke men singles - seniors

Mathias Wahala (Ndejje) - 89

Moses Agaba (K’la Univ) - 90

Derrick Ankunda (Ndejje) - 91

Stroke men team: Ndejje University (371), Prisons (422), MUBS (428)

Stroke women singles - senior

Joyce Nalubega (MoPS) - 110

Sophia Namuddu (MoPS) - 118

Florence Mukoya (Mubs) – 118

Stroke women team: Ministry of Public Service (475), Ndejje (510), Mubs (517)

Fairway singles

Men: R. Mutiibwa bt. O. Atamba 5-3

Women: L. Zawedde bt. J. Nalubega 6-1

Stroke men singles - corporate

Michael Musaazi (Kisubi) 102

Shafik Waligembe (Kisubi) - 105

Nicholas Kisekka (Kisubi) - 105