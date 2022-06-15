Ndejje contented with Fasu performance

Uganda emerged second from 10th edition of the Federation of Africa University Sports (Fasu) games, which concluded at Kenyatta University over the weekend but it was emphatic performances from Ndejje that hoisted Uganda’s flag high.

Although Florence Nakamya, the university sports coordinator, was sad after Ndejje surrendered the overall title to American University in Cairo, she was contented that the team lived the promise.

“Our players deserve a pat on the back. They did a great job,” Nakamya said.

Ndejje, who will host the East African University games in December, collected 51 medals, 17 shy of the Egyptians. This haul includes 22 gold medals 11 silver and 18 bronze.

Overall, Uganda collected 75 medals and only seven other gold medals were raked in by the historical Makerere University. The other representatives; IUIU and MUBS, each collected a piece of silver. “This was a strong performance from the team. We fielded a small team but came back shining,” Nakamya added.

12 disciplines

43 universities from 14 countries across Africa competed in 12 sports disciplines including: athletics, badminton, basketball, chess, football, handball, karate, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, and volleyball. Besides, five demonstration sports: woodball, roll ball, goalball, sitting volleyball and Gurasumo, a Kenyan traditional game, were also part of this year’s Fasu Games.

Ndejje, who strategically fielded teams in individual games came home and dry.

The Luweero-based sporting institution dominated the podium in karate as Jean Munyaburanga, Halifa Niyitanga and Richard Mugabo made a 1-2-3 finish in the men’s kata. The sequence was only disturbed in the women’s category where Nadia Elsayed of Egypt won gold ahead of Barthe Iranezeza and Evelyn Uwizera, both students of Ndejje. Another gold medal would come from the male kumite Fravier Munyaneza. Iranezeza and Sandrine Ishimwe triumphed in the 55kg female kumite.

Long distance runner Dismas Yeko did not disappoint in the men’s 10,000m race clocking 29:12.1 ahead of Kenyan Emmanuel Ngeni, who clocked 30:27.8. Sandra Chekwemoi also had a gilden run winning the 3000m steeplechase race with 11:47.85.

Badminton stars Husina Kobugabe and Brian Kasirye scooped gold in their events.

As part of the opening ceremony on 6 June, Nyayo Student Village, First Lady of the Republic of Kenya, H.E. Margaret Kenyatta welcomed athletes before playing a demonstration game of woodball.

Mubs near yet too far

Makerere University Business School Nakawa missed an opportunity to pick gold in football after the hosts Kenyatta University outclassed them in the final.

Mubs, who fielded one team at the games due to limited finances, will however relish the opportunity to play at the FISU University World Cup Soccer 2023 to be held in Jinjiang, China.

Mubs were bullish in group games defeating American University in Cairo 5-1, Kenyatta University 2-0 and University of Guinea Conakry 3-0 to book a place in the semifinals where they outdid defending champions University of Development Studies Ghana 3-0. But they fell to the sword in the final losing to Kenyatta 2-1 in extra time.

Hillary Kimbugwe a team official thinks they will come good in China.

“Our technical team will make all neccesary work before the world games in January next year,” Kimbugwe said.