Ndejje defeat KCCA to book Africa ticket

By EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI More by this Author

Ndejje University Elites will represent Uganda at next year’s Africa Clubs Championship after the Luwero outfit defeated KCCA to win the National Clubs Championship in Kabale on Sunday.

The Elites relied on their experience to suffocate KCCA in straight sets.

Jesca Kaidu, Christine Alupo, Belinda Jepkirui and Maureen Mwamula have played together the last decade and their chemistry came to the fore.

Alupo made light work of the block through the middle while Mwamula attacked from outside.

Ndejje overcame a slow start to take the opening set 25-10, took the second 25-17 and the third 25-18.

Trust OBB shock Nkumba

KCB Nkumba have been the most consistent women’s team in the last five years and playing the Africa Africa Clubs Championship tops their agenda every year.

However, they must now win the national league to play on the continent next year. This is after a shock 3-1 loss to new side Trust OBB in the quarterfinals of the National Club Championship.

Advertisement

The league champions struggled to receive against a predominantly young OBB side.

“It’s a good wake up call for us and we’ll see where to make adjustments,” Nkumba head coach Tonny Lakony told Daily Monitor after the game.

Men’s final delayed

The men’s final will have to be played at a later date after poor lighting at the end of the semis.

Nemostars defeated KAVC in straight sets while Sport-S beat OBB in a dramatic final. The Iganga based side abandoned the game with the fourth set about to end and Sport-S carrying the advantage (20-21).

Lawrence Yakan’s charges complained about poor lighting but the referee dished out four red cards in succession to hand Sport-S victory.

There had been drama earlier in the day as Sport-S Tigers, junior side to Sport-S, handed their seniors a walkover at the quarter-final stage.

Nemostars and Sport-S will play the final in Kampala at a later date.

Volleyball championships- Women's final results

Ndejje 3 25 25 25

KCCA 0 10 17 18

[email protected]