Ndejje dominate home open

By EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI More by this Author

It was double delight for Ndejje University as both the Sharks and Elites won the 2021 edition of the Ndejje Open.

The two rescheduled finals were played under the scorching sun at the university main campus in Luwero.

The Sharks opened the trophy cabin with victory over Orange Block Buster (OBB) Volleyball Club in the men's category.

The hosts made light work of OBB to cruise to victory in straight sets.

The Iganga outfit put up a challenge in the first set but Ndejje got to the finish line fast taking the set 26-24.

An easy second set followed and the home side got a cushion taking the frame 25-18 before sealing victory with a 25-23 score in the third set.

Advertisement

The ladies' clash was more competitive but the Elites had enough in the tank to win the game 3-1.

Ndejje fell behind early in the game losing the first frame 19-25 but recovered well to take the next three sets 25-22, 25-22 and 28-26 to win the game and the title.

The Ndejje Open is the first volleyball event in Uganda since March 2020 as Uganda Volleyball Federation looks to usher in more activities this year.

NDEJJE OPEN

Results

Ndejje 3-0 OBB (26-24, 25-18, 25-23)

Ndejje 3-1 KCCA (19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 28-26)