Ndejje Elites expect tough season

Ndejje Elites started the National Volleyball League journey with a morale-sapping 3-0 loss to KCB-Nkumba Sunday evening at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

The university side struggled to live up to the quality on the other end of the net, the result of which was an annihilation by the defending champions.

KCB-Nkumba raced to the first set 25-18 before emphasizing their might in the second 25-17 and third (25-14) to close the game.

To emphasize Ndejje’s woes, Coach Ronald Kitosi switched Lydia Asimo from the middle into a receiver-attacker role to replace Peace Busingye, who had a horror show on the day.

“We failed to serve and receive the whole match and that was it,” Kitosi told Daily Monitor at the end of the game.

“We are in a rebuilding process, so we expect to struggle a bit this season,” he added.

New-look

With players like Moreen Mwamula, Faith Magole, Jesca Kaidu and Fiona Naziite all leaving the club, Ndejje started the season with a new look.

The experienced Belinda Jepkirui, Zainah Kagoya and Busingye started alongside Pearl Akankunda, Asimo and Calvinah Ochieng.

Ochieng and Ingrid Natukunda are the two young setters Ndejje has thrown into the deep end following the departure of Kaidu and Naziite.

The two will, however, need time to click with the rest of the team for the desired results.

“The first round will be for trying out a few things. We have young setters and they need to play more games to get the confidence because they have been in the shadows,” Kitosi revealed.

New role for Asimo

Asimo’s short stint in the receiver-attacker role could become permanent as the season goes on.

The club signed Kagoya from KCCA and also had Daphine Mpumwire to complement her in the centre.

Kitosi was forced to replace Busingye in the line-up and Asimo is expected to get more game time as an outside attacker going forward.

“We have been training and preparing for the worst, our outside attackers were not scoring on the day and it was an opportunity to try that out.”

In the men’s category, defending champions Sport-S started the season with a 3-0 demolition of KAVC.

National Volleyball League

Results

Serie A

W: KCB-Nkumba 3-0 Ndejje

M: Sport-S 3-0 KAVC

Serie B

M: Bugema 3-0 KU