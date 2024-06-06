Ndejje Elites fall from the top

Ndejje Elites’ season in the recently concluded National Volleyball League is a clear case of an anticlimax, a disappointing end to an exciting series of events.

Having dominated all teams the whole of the regular season, the Elites ended the league empty handed, following a 2-1 series defeat to KCB-Nkumba in the finals.

Ndejje lost just two games throughout the season and they were both in the finals. A clean run of 18-0 in the regular season and a 2-0 sweep of Sport-S in the semifinals all seem like distant memories now, with KCB-Nkumba celebrating while the Elites wonder what could have hit them at the business end of the campaign.

Game Three of the series, played last Sunday at the Old Kampala Arena, painted the perfect picture of Ndejje’s season, from taking an early 2-0 lead to failing to close the contest and allowing KCB-Nkumba back in it.

Tonny Lakony’s charges took full advantage, relying on the explosiveness of lethal receiver-attacker Hadija Otin and the experienced Habiba Namala to rattle Ndejje’s defense and win the game 3-2, and the series 2-1.

What went wrong?

Ndejje’s first loss of the season came late in the campaign, in Game One of the finals. For the first time in the season, the Elites found themselves in a spot of bother, needing to bounce back from a loss to save their season.

Game One had seen changes made to the side, with Jesca Kaidu, returning from maternity leave and into the starting line up ahead of Phiona Naziite, who had played the big chunk of the season.

There are no doubts about Kaidu’s class but her return seemed too early as she failed to coordinate well with the team’s new offensive options, including receiver-attacker Pearl Akankunda and middle blocker Dorothy Natuhwera.

Ndejje Elites captain Belinda Jepkirui talks to her teammates during a game.



Naziite returned to the starting lineup for Game Two, while the experience of Faith Magole and Peace Busingye was also summoned from the bench to help the Elites to a 3-1 win that sent the series into a decider.

But even with the experience littered all over the floor, Tadeo Winyi’s charges led 2-0 but failed to close the game for the title, in the end paying the heavy price.

Moreen Mwamula, Ndejje’s first option on offense, chose the wrong part of the season to switch off. Her strength and ability to tear through blocks had carried Ndejje through games in the regular season but that was lacking when the stakes were high and the trophy in sight.

Belinda Jepkirui, the team’s captain and longest serving player, also struggled to give the setters the perfect first pass, and was on and off the court due to her low levels of productivity.

The receiver-attacker is the team’s leader in defense and the time she was off the floor proved tricky for Ndejje as they missed her experience and cover defense.

KCB-Nkumba really good

KCB-Nkumba ended the regular season with a decent 15-3 record. Two of the three losses, however, came at the hands of Ndejje and understandably, the Lubowa based side were the underdogs going into the finals.

But under the tutelage of a good tactician like Tonny Lakony, who has won the league numerous times before, the team was always going to make adjustments in a series. Series are won by teams that recognise and make the right adjustments, and Nkumba won that battle.

Simply put, Lakony outclassed Winyi at the most important stage of the season to deliver the holy grail.

The high block in the middle provided by Jennifer Alungat and Nancy Chebet troubled Ndejje’s offense, while Hadija Achelun, the lone setter on the team, connected well with her attackers.

The return of Monica Aloyo to the team further gave KCB-Nkumba options. Her ability to switch between opposite and receiver-attacker roles allowed Lakony to employ her according to each game’s demands.

For now, all fingers point to a dismal collapse by Ndejje, but KCB-Nkumba deserve all the credit for wearing the underdog tag and riding on it to deliver the decisive punch and lift the title.

Questions will remain for Ndejje, who won the National Club Championship unbeaten right before the start of the league.

Winning the league is quite different, and Ndejje were found wanting when the first loss of the season came. KCB-Nkumba, on the other hand, stepped up and that was the league!

National Volleyball League (Women)

Champions: KCB-Nkumba

Losing finalists: Ndejje Elites

Bronze winners: KCCA Women Volleyball Club

KCB-Nkumba regular season record: 15-3

Ndejje regular season record: 18-0