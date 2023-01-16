Ndejje Elites go top with win over KAVC

By his own admission, Ndejje Elites head coach Ronald Kitosi was not entirely pleased with his side’s 3-1 win over KAVC as the National Volleyball League returned for the second round action at the Old Kampala Arena on Saturday.

The first round of action showed the fine margins that will come into play at the end of the regular season and every single set and point counts.

The defending champions will, however, take the win and focus on the next challenge, a tougher one compared to what was encountered on Saturday.

Having taken the first set 25-21, Ndejje stepped off the pedal to allow KAVC take the second 25-21.

There was then tension of dropping another set which would hand KAVC a much-needed point but the university side bounced back to take the third and fourth sets 25-12 and 25-17 respectively.

The 3-1 win gave the five-time champions all three points and moved them top of the log ahead of Sport-S.

A clash with OBB this coming weekend will be expected to test Ndejje’s resilience even more.

“We lost a set but most importantly we got all the three points,” Kitosi said after the game.

“We are just coming back from the Christmas break and it is hard for the bodies to get used,” he added.

KAVC head coach David Okot was optimistic his charges would at least get a point off the defending champions but blamed poor execution in the service box as a major factor in their defeat.

“We literally beat ourselves because the serving failed and the first pass as well,” he said.

He added: “Players are always a little bit unfit coming from the Christmas break. Our mindset was for us to get a point and I had made it clear to the players, all we needed was two sets but we got one. We’ll learn from it.”

The win was Ndejje’s seventh of the season and their 7-1 record has them top of the log having played a game more than now second-placed Sport-S.



National Volleyball League