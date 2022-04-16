Ndejje Elites have eyes on Africa after finals’ return 

Ndejje Elites are two wins away from completing a league and National Club Championship double.

They defeated KCCA in straight sets on Sunday to win their semi-final series 2-1 and progress to the finals.

Two more wins from the three-game final series and the Elites can add the league title to their cabin.

Having lost game one in straight sets, the Elites went back to the drawing board, corrected their mistakes and returned to make light work of KCCA in game two and three.

“We couldn’t afford to slip up anymore,” Ndejje head coach Ronald Kitosi told this publication after winning the decider on last week.

Ndejje had a week to prepare and return for two elimination games. Winning game two on Saturday swung the momentum in their favour and Sunday’s decider saw them cruise against Shilla Omuriwe’s charges.

After game one, Ndejje had to improve their reception and get setter Jesca Kaidu a good first pass to run their offence.

They also needed to improve their defence on the net and the back court.

All these greatly improved in the two games played over the weekend to see the university side over the line and into the finals.

“We capitalised on our strong points especially service and defence. It was a great comeback and we are all happy to be in the finals.”

Big motivation

Ndejje, having won the National Championship, already qualified for continental volleyball and are slated to play at the Africa Club Championship next month. The victory comes as yet another big step in the right direction.

“We are preparing for the club championship and it is important that we don’t disappoint the management, fans and everyone involved with the team,” Kitosi noted.

VVC are a threat

Against KCCA, senior players like Margaret Namyalo and Eunice Amuron choked when the stakes were high.

That is not something Kitosi will be expecting in the finals against Vision Volleyball Camp.