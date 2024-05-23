Ndejje Elites in unfamiliar territory as KCB-Nkumba go for title

To stay alive in the National Volleyball League finals series, Ndejje Elites must do something they have not had to do this whole season, bounce back from a defeat.

That 3-1 defeat to KCB-Nkumba in Game One of the finals series last Sunday was Ndejje’s first loss of the season and a second one will see the university side walk away with nothing after dominating the rest of the field all season.

Head coach Tadeo Winyi was quick to note that any team can lose, adding that the most important thing is how to bounce back and get back to winning ways.

With KCB-Nkumba licking their fingers and looking to close the series and start celebrations, it is up to Ndejje to ensure there is no anticlimax to their season.

“We lost a game and we have to bounce back,” Winyi said after Game One.

The tactician was unhappy with the officiating in Game One, which saw his side twice called for rotational fouls and once for screening while serving.

But there were several reasons for Ndejje’s loss, most of which are within the team’s control. Moreen Mwamula, Ndejje’s main attacker, was a shadow of herself in Game One and will have to bring her A-game to help force a decider.

The decision to start Jesca Kaidu ahead of Phiona Naziite also backfired in Game One. Even with all her experience, Kaidu has sat out the big part of the season and might have to play the supporting role until she regains full fitness.

Ndejje’s pass was also inconsistent throughout the game as KCB-Nkumba paced the serve. That affected the team’s offense and Nkumba had a field day defending whatever came their side of the net.

The experience of Belinda Jepkirui, Faith Magole and Peace Busingye will now have to come to the fore against a Nkumba side looking to close the series.

“We know the job is far from done, we have work to do,” KCB-Nkumba head coach Tonny Lakony told this publication ahead of the game.

Nkumba’s offense, led by Habiba Namala, Hadija Otin and Jennifer Alungat was too much for Ndejje to handle in the first game, and more of the same might be enough to see the side cross the finish line.

National Volleyball League

Sunday at 4pm

Finals (Women)

Game Two -Old Kampala