Ndejje Elites lift Club Championship title

Ndejje University Elites have qualified for next year’s Africa Volleyball Club Championship following a 3-0 win over Sport-S Ladies in the final of the National Championship held in Mbarara City over the weekend.

The Elites blitzed past Sport-S in a one-sided final held at Kakyeka Grounds on Sunday to book the ticket.

Receiver-attacker Catherine Ainembabazi, opposite Moreen Mwamula, libero Summaya Ndagire and setter Phiona Naziite were some of the top performers as the university side dominated the two-day tournament to silverware back home.

Having registered three wins from the group matches played against UCU Lady Doves, Espoir and Elyon, Ndejje went on to defeat Kampala University 3-0 in the quarterfinal before making light work of VVC in the semis to make it to the final.

And after taking the first set of the final 25-19, the Elites maintained the level in the next frames to get their hands on the trophy.

They took the second and third sets 25-16 and 25-19, respectively.

The only time Jonathan Tadeo Wunyi’s troops were tested was in the university derby match with UCU in which they had to recover from two sets to win 3-2 and finish top of Group B.

The two finalists received a cash token of 1m from Mbarara City North MP Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari, who was the Guest of Honour.

No men’s winner

The men’s final between Sport-S and UCU Doves was cut short by insufficient lighting, with the league champions leading 2-1.

Sport-S, chasing a three-peat, had the opportunity to close out the game in three sets but let it slip as the Doves ensured there was no trophy handed over in the men’s category.

Despite leading 22-19 late in the third set, Benon Mugisha’s side made costly errors down the stretch as UCU got back in the game with daylight fading.

The officials had no choice but to discontinue the match, with Uganda Volleyball Federation President Sadik Nasiwu confirming this would be scheduled later in a yet-to-be-identified venue.

The two-day event, played in Kamukuzi and Kakyeka, attracted 55 teams from across the country.

National Club Championship

Winners: Ndejje University Elites

Runners-up: Sport-S Ladies

MVP: Moreen Mwamula

Best setter: Phiona Naziite

Best defender: Summaya Ndagire

Best blocker: Agnes Akanyo