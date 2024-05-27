Ndejje force decider in finals

Ndejje Elites found themselves in a must-win situation after losing Game One of the National Volleyball League finals and Sunday presented a platform for them to bounce back.

KCB-Nkumba had one hand on the title and were in the mood to close the series and hoist it.

Tonny Lakony’s side got the perfect start, leading 06-01 ealy in the first set to force Ndejje into an early timeout.

Ndejje head coach Tadeo Winyi had made changes to his line up on the day, starting setter Phiona Naziite, middle blocker Faith Magole and receiver-attacker Peace Busingye ahead of Jesca Kaidu, Doroth Natuhwera and Belinda Jepkirui, respectively.

And even though the first pass was a problem for the Elites at the start, it stabilized to facilitate good offense later in the set.

The university side, mainly carried by Pearl Akankunda and Lydia Asimo, drew first blood when they took the first frame 25-21.

But KCB-Nkumba’s response was immediate, with Habiba Namala and Jennifer Alungat starting to find spaces in the Ndejje net defense.

The contest was levelled as KCB-Nkumba took the second set 25-21 and then carried the momentum into the third frame.

But despite leading 16-10 midway through the set, Nkumba squandered the advantage and Ndejje capitalized to take the frame 25-22.

Changes saw Jepkirui replacing Akankunda to give Ndejje the perfect pass and back court defense.

Natuhwera also momentarily replaced Moreen Mwamula, who has struggled to get going all series.

The Elites ensured there would be no trophy handover by sealing the victory with a 25-20 fourth set triumph to force a decider, the first of this season’s Serie A.

In the end, it was the winning experience that got Ndejje over the line, and they will now carry that momentum into Sunday’s winner-takes-all affair.

Ndejje’s first test of defeat this season left a bit of uncertainty, with many looking out to see the sort of response that would come out of the 2022 champions.

And even though the display was far from top notch, it was just enough to emphasize Ndejje’s dominance this season.

National Volleyball League

Serie A Finals (women)

Game Two result

Ndejje 3-1 KCB-Nkumba