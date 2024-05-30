Ndejje, KCB-Nkumba fight for league title

There will be no more chances. The winner of Sunday’s Game Three in the women’s National Volleyball League will be crowned champion.

With the series tied at 1-1, the stakes are high as Ndejje Elites and KCB-Nkumba go into the very last game of the season.

KCB-Nkumba’s advantage was wiped away in Game Two last Sunday as Ndejje forced the decider with a dominant 3-1 win.

Tonny Lakony’s troops had drawn first blood with an intense 3-2 victory, Ndejje’s first loss of the season, but failed to close the series in Game Two.

Riding on the experience of Peace Busingye, Belindah Jepkirui and Faith Magole, Ndejje claimed last Sunday’ game and will be confident of ending the season with celebrations.

Having dominated the season with an incredible 18-0 regular season record, Tadeo Winyi’s charges know that all that will count for nothing if they finish the season without the trophy.

The poor form of Moreen Mwamula at the business end of the season has left Ndejje struggling to score in the first two games.

Mwamula, a hard-hitter who is the team’s main attacker, has struggled to replicate the form that landed the league title in Ndejje two years ago.

Pearl Akankunda has also blown hot and cold in the season but has since cemented a place in the team.

Her contribution in attack is often undermined the inconsistent reception and defense.

KCB-Nkumba, meanwhile, continue to carry the underdog tag but have what it takes to win one game and land the title.

In head coach Lakony, the Lubowa based side has a tactician with the winning experience and tactics to negotiate tough corners.

The team also has players with the experience and quality to decide games when the stakes are high.

Habiba Namala, Hadija Otin and Jennifer Alungat have been the team’s standout performers and will be required to put in one more solid shift for the holy grail.

The Elites will go into the tie with the momentum and as slight favourites but Nkumba, who lost twice to the same side in the regular season, have already proven that Ndejje is beatable.

National Volleyball League

Finals (Women)

Sunday - 2pm

Game Three