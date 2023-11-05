Ndejje’s maturity sinks Sport-S

Sport-S Ladies’ head coach Malic Damulira warned that his charges would have to overcome Ndejje Elites’ experience in order to win Saturday’s National Volleyball League clash at the Old Kampala Arena.

But that is usually easier said than done and the Elites cruised to a comprehensive 3-0 victory to record their third straight win of the new season.

Ndejje’s experience was perfectly highlighted by receiver-attacker Peace Busingye’s last two strikes through the Sport-S block to hand the university side the edge in a hotly-contested third set.

Having led by four points (16-12) at one point in the set, Sport-S struggled to execute and Ndejje were back in it, levelling matters at 24-24 to ensure a nervy finish to proceedings.

Twice, Sport-S served for set point but could not find the right block to stop Ndejje’s Moreen Mwamula, Busingye and Lydia Asimo.

“The maturity of our team should not be underlooked,” Ndejje’s coach Taddeo Wunyi told Daily Monitor after the game.

The tactician realised middle blocker Daphine Mpumwire’s early struggles and replaced her with a more experienced Faith Magole to stabilize the team’s net defence.

Fine margins

Whereas the 3-0 scoreline might suggest an easy stride in the park for the Elites, it was just the fine margins that gave them the victory.

Leading 24-23 in the first set, Sport-S needed one more point to win and set the pace in the game, but middle blocker Agnes Akanyo’s strike went off court to give Ndejje a lifeline.

There was no coming back as Ndejje took full advantage, with Mwamula negotiating the Sport-S block to help her side to a 28-26 triumph to take the lead.

Several officiating calls left both sides irritated but it was Ndejje with the cool heads in the end to regroup and snatch the third set 29-27 to register maximum points on the day.

“We need to continue working hard to meet the level of competitiveness with teams like Ndejje,” Damulira revealed after the game.