Ndejje starts EA varsity title defence

Ndejje University have been dominating the Eastern Africa University Games since 2010 winning the biannual event.

As the multi-sport games kick off this Friday until Tuesday at the university campus in Luweero, Ndejje vows to continue the title marathon.

As the 228-man squad was dedicated at Lady Irene campus on Wednesday, speaker after speaker was upbeat about their athletes taking advantage of the home tournament.

"Everything we've done in the past months is to have very competitive teams in the Eastern Africa University Games," Dean of Students Wilfred Muhumuza said.

The team has been in camp since November 20 when the semester broke off.

“It is not by coincidence that we are champions for six times. We are carrying the hopes of Uganda as a country and ours as the defending champions. All the players are fully prepared for the great challenge, which gives cause for optimism,” an emotional Muhumuza said.

Sports Tutor Ivan Karimunda was oozing confidence saying the players are well prepared to contend.

“We have won six times during the 12 years of this event. But all those wins mean nothing if we don’t win the edition we are hosting,” he said.

“This is the best team on the African continent as we have national champions in different sports. We are not in to make numbers but we have to win. You should be part of history. So I want to encourage you to be very strong. Our accountability is the gold medals. Let the other teams come and see where the champions are made,” he added.

Dominant Uganda

This is the fourth time the tournament is hosted in Uganda with Makerere University, UCU and Kyambogo hosting previous events.

Throughout the 12 past events, Uganda has won 10 titles, shared among Makerere and Ndejje.

While in Dodoma in 2018, Ndejje set the bar high winning a massive 71 gold medals, a new games record. The previous record of 44 gold was held by Makerere during the Kyambogo 2009 games.

Ndejje made its Eastern Africa University Games debut in Dar es Salaam in 2002 finishing second overall with three gold medals behind eventual winners Makerere which claimed six gold medals.

Paul Mark Kayongo, the leader of delegation said: “We have been winning away from home. What will happen at home?”

Golden team

Ndejje are unbeaten in athletics since 2006 and should continue their run but UCU, who were second in Dodoma, are breathing down their neck. They will be defending their titles in swimming where they scooped a total 39 gold medals, karate (men and women), men's handball, men's basketball,

Ndejje lost its fodder of woodball to Kyambogo in Dodoma and are keen to reclaim their title.

But head coach Onesmus Atamba knows the task ahead is tough considering Makerere University Business School (Mubs) and Makerere University’s recent fine performances.

"Most of the senior players left. We are rebuilding the team but I trust they will give their best," Atamba said.





Glitzy opening ceremony

A sparkling opening ceremony at the Arena of Visions will invite the sports world to come together in Luweero as the Eastern Africa University Games kick off in Luweero.

The three and a half show will be full of surprises featuring a musical performance and presentation of teams.

The theme of this year's games ceremony is "strengthening the integration of Eastern Africa Higher Education through university sports”.

Former winners