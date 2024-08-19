Near-perfect Prisons extend lead

"Afandes I'm sorry for losing that game," said Davis Wabusa who denied Uganda Prisons a perfect return during the second round of the Buganda Land Board Woodball League action at IUIU Female Campus Kabojja on Saturday.

Despite winning 11 out of 12 matches, Uganda Prisons' perfect record was shattered as Davis Wabusa suffered a 5-2 defeat to Akram Matovu of Makerere University.

The defending champions still managed to secure all three team wins and maintain their lead atop the Buganda Land Board Woodball League standings with 34 points.

Prisons opened their day with a 3-0 victory over MUBS with Daniel Apita edging hard fighting Robert Mutiibwa 5-4 while Samson Rugongeza sent Edison Twesigye to the cleaners with a 6-0 demolition.

The pair of Isaac Ariho and Ladslaus Mudingotto finished the job in the doubles winning 6-2 against Juma Ssembuusi and Simon Okello.

With a change in their line-up, Davis Wabusa and Abednego Okello were fielded in the singles.

But Wabusa bottled it with a 5-2 loss with Okello winning his game against Muhammad Kasibante.

Trusted gun Ariho paired with Rugongeza for a routine win against Robert Kikulwe and Joel Lipa.

Ndejje Corporates struggled to match Prisons' dominance in the third game. Onesmus Atamba tried to resist Apita's fury. It was an interesting tie that saw Apita take a commanding 6-2 lead before Atamba clawed back. Apita would have to draw the last fairway for the win.

Prisons effortlessly dispatched UCU in the final game.

"Our mission is winning the third title in a row," said Rugongeza.

KU made a significant leap up the standings, climbing from sixth to second position after an impressive day of competition.

They swept aside Ndejje Corporates, Ministry of Public Services, and KIU with 3-0 victories, before narrowly defeating Stroke 2-1. KU now sits in second place with 28 points, six points behind league leaders Prisons.

"We're still in it and we're targeting the best possible finish," said Lillian Zawedde, the KU Team Manager.

Stroke slipped to third place with 26 points, tied with University of Kisubi, after suffering two losses. The day's most dramatic moment came when Muhammad Kasibante soundly defeated men's MVP Thomas Kedi 6-1, despite Stroke's overall 2-1 victory over Makerere.

Public Service, Ndejje continue chase

Ministry of Public Service continues to lead the women's league but Ndejje University is in hot pursuit.

Public Service won all their three games of the day to remain top with 28 points while a 2-1 loss for Ndejje against Makerere University denied them an opportunity to go level as they remain second.

Joyce Nalubega was flawless, winning all her games for Public Service.

Alverah Mukamarinda, the captain of Ndejje University was handed a rude reminder that form is temporary as she lost to Auma Agatha in the loss to Makerere University on a day she beat Joan Mukoova 6-1.

BLB Woodball League

Selected results - men

Makerere 1-2 Stroke

Ndejje 0-3 KU

MoPS 1-2 UNIK

Mubs 0-3 Prisons

Ndejje CWC 1-2 Ndejje

UCU 0-3 Stroke

MoPS 0-3 KU

Makerere 1-2 Prisons

UNIK 3-0 Stroke

KIU 0-3 KU

Ndejje CWC 0-3 Prisons

KU 2-1 Stroke

UCU 0-3 Prisons

Women

KIU 1-2 Stroke

Ndejje 2-1 Eminents

Zoe 0-3 MoPS

Makerere 1-2 KU

Mubs 2-1 UNIK

Ndejje 2-1 Stroke

Zoe 0-3 KIU

Makerere 1-2 Eminents

Mubs 1-2 MoPS

UNIK 1-2 KU

Zoe 0-3 Stroke

Makerere 2-1 Ndejje

Mubs 2-1 KIU

UNIK 2-1 Eminents