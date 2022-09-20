Nemostars bounce back

What is now clear is the fact that Nemostars will have a long season with no straight forward victories.

The six-time league champions had to dig deep for their first win of the National Volleyball League season on Saturday.

Having started the season with a 3-2 defeat by Ndejje Sharks, Saturday’s clash with KCCA was some sort of a must-win to arrest any crisis talk.

And, although they played second best on the day, Nemostars relied on the experience on the team to overcome a KCCA side that simply failed to kill off the tie.

KCCA kept giving Nemostars second chances in the fourth and decisive sets and paid the price in the end.

Set pace

KCCA started on the front foot with Muhammed Iga and Barak Rugira providing early offense for the Kasasiro Boys to take the first set 25-18.

Nemostars we’re out of sorts and switched setters, Smith Okumu coming in for struggling Moses Odeke and when Andrew Okapis’ troops took the second set 25-23, KCCA re-established their lead in the third 25-16.

The fourth frame exposed KCCA’s inexperience as Alex Mugoda’s charges squandered a four-point lead to lose the set 25-21.

It was still KCCA that got the ideal start in the decisive set and Nemostars had their backs on the wall.

After leading 8-4 at the switch of sides, KCCA made four unforced errors to give Nemostars a lifeline.

Rugira and Iga and Willington Talemwa outside before Chris Kambere set a pipe ball that caught his attackers unaware.

When Nemostars saw the opportunity, they pounced. Captain George Aporu led from the front to see the side over the line as they took the decisive 15-13 to win their first game of the season.

In the other games, KAVC made light work of Tigers in straight sets for their second win of the season while VVC defeated Espoir 3-2.

UCU Doves recovered from their loss to KAVC by defeating Sky 3-0.





Saturday results





KAVC 3-0 Sport-S (25-23, 25-23, 26-24)

VVC 3-2 Espoir (18-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19, 15-08)

UCU 3-0 Sky (25-17, 25-18, 25-23)