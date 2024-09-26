Nemostars confident

Nemostars started their National Volleyball League season with a 3-1 win over KCCA at the Sport-S Grounds in Nsambya.

Facing off with KCCA for the third time since the UCU Open, Nemostars made it three wins in a row against the Kasasiro Boys to get off the mark with maximum points.

Head coach Tom Amou revealed to Daily Monitor that the victory was important for his charges as they look to win the league for the first time since 2019.

“The first game normally provides momentum into the coming games. It’s a marathon, and each game is equally important,” Amou said in the aftermath of the victory.

The National Club Championship winners were without first choice setter Smith Okumu and receiver-attackers Esau Ecil and Deogratius Anguria but still had enough in the tank for the victory.

Two sets into the game, the Kololo based side had created daylight between themselves and KCCA, taking the two frames 25-22 and 25-21 for a 2-0 lead.

KCCA defenders (in yellow) were routinely beaten.

KCCA struggled to score and head coach Alex Mugoda was forced to switch Vincent Odeke from the middle into a receiver-attacker role, which paid off as the Kasasiro Boys took the third set 25-21.

“We lost the third set due to poor reception, but that can always be worked upon. KCCA is a stubborn team and if you take them lightly, they can upset you. The game was good, but we can still improve since the league has started,” Amou noted.

In Okumu’s absence, the equally experienced John Bosco Opendi took up the playmaker role and connected well with Nemostars’ main scorers to close the match for maximum points.

George Aporu, Ivan Ongom and Bernard Malinga led from the front on the day.

KCCA were also without newly acquired receiver-attacker Cosmas Elijah Apunyo, one of their best players and his absence was felt on the floor.

“I think they (KCCA) can still do better. One of their best attackers did not play the game but if he returns, they can make a formidable side.

“I am happy for them because whenever teams improve, then the league grows at large. At the end of the day, the competition stiffens as the game gets to the next level.”

On the same day, KCCA women’s volleyball club came from a set down to defeat Sport-S 3-2 in a tightly-contested affair.

Having defeated Sport-S 3-0 in the Club Championship semifinal two weeks ago, it was the second straight time KCCA were winning against Malic Damulira’s side.

National Volleyball League

Results

Men

Nemostars 3-1 KCCA

Sport-S 3-0 Prisons

Women

KCB-Nkumba 3-0 Nemostars

KCCA 3-2 Sports-S