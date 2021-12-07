Nemostars draw first blood against Sport-S

Decisive. Fahad Zungu of Nemostars sets to spike against Sport-S on Sunday. PHOTO/ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

  • The two sides have each lost once this campaign. Nemostars had already lost to newly promoted Orange Block Busters.

Nemostars and Sport-S are the two teams seen by many as favourites for this year’s league title.
The two are well equipped with a mixture of youth and experience in their squads and have been favourites in almost every game played this campaign.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.