Nemostars draw first blood against Sport-S

Nemostars and Sport-S are the two teams seen by many as favourites for this year’s league title.

The two are well equipped with a mixture of youth and experience in their squads and have been favourites in almost every game played this campaign.

Nemostars are the defending champions and have won four in the last five seasons while Sport-S haven’t touched the trophy since 2011.

When the two met on Saturday, top talent in Ugandan volleyball was on display at the the Sport-S Grounds in Nsambya. Nemostars took the day with a near-perfect performance.

Head Coach Andrew Okapis relied on his experienced squad to collect maximum points.

George Aporu and Emmanuel Elanyu provided the descent first pass to setter Smith Okumu to run the offense.

When Okumu needed a rest, Moses Odeke was sent on and connected well Jonathan Tumukunde to score points.

The defending champions took the first set 25-23 but Sport-S bounced back in the second 25-23 to level matters.

Johnson Rukundo and Brian Atuhaire provided offense for Warren Muhangi’s charges. They also blocked whatever Nemostars brought to them on the net to ensure the lead didn’t stretch to 2-0.

The six-time champions, however, made sure of all the points by taking the next two sets 25-20 and 25-18 and subject Sport-S to their first loss of the season.

“We served and received well. When that functions the rest comes naturally,” Okapis told Daily Monitor.

“We kept our composure even after losing a set,” he added.

“We had a bad game. We failed to receive,” Muhangi told this paper.

The two sides have each lost once this campaign. Nemostars had already lost to newly promoted Orange Block Busters.

NATIONAL VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE

SUNDAY RESULTS - MEN

Sport-S 1 23 25 20 18

Nemostars 3 25 23 25 25

Nkumba 0 22 22 20

KAVC 3 25 25 25

WOMEN