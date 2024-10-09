Nemostars face UCU in new mid-week show

Nemostars will be looking to make it three wins in three games when they take on UCU Doves on Wednesday at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

The six-time champions, who started the season with a 3-1 victory over KCCA and followed it up with a 3-2 win against KAVC, remain one of the contenders for the championship.

A somewhat comfortable performance in the opener delivered maximum points but the clash with KAVC revealed that points will have to be worked for.

“There are teams that have stepped up and we will have to fight for each and every point,” Nemostars head coach Tom Amou told Daily Monitor.

“We want to keep improving and we are taking each game as it comes,” he added.

After dethroning Sport-S in the National Club Championship, Nemostars now have eyes on landing their first league title since 2019.

The addition of experienced setter John Bosco Opendi has already proven to be a crucial move for the Kololo based outfit.

In the absence of Smith Okumu against KAVC, Opendi filled the void to get the team over the line. George Aporu, Ivan Ongom, Esau Ecil and Bernard Malinga form the core that UCU must contend with on Wednesday.

The Doves faltered to start the season with 3-0 loss to Elyon but recovered to defeat Ndejje Sharks 3-1. The university side go into the game as the under dog but have the tools to cause Nemostars problems.

Ian Akampa and Elly Naguma form a decent pairing in the middle while Hussein Adome represents a new breed of setters on the scene.

In the women’s category, the UCU Lady Doves will be looking to stretch their winning streak when they take on KAVC Ladies.

Juma Osunge’s charges have already claimed a big scalp by beating Ndejje Elites 3-2 in their last outing. Victory against KAVC will make it three wins in a many games.

National Volleyball League

Wednesday at Lugogo

Serie A

Women

UCU vs. KAVC, 6pm

Men